‘Smart and caring schoolboy, 13, dies after ‘strong reaction’ to Donkey Kong’s ecstasy tablet – The Scottish Sun

A 13-year-old boy who is “SMART and Concerned” died after a strong reaction to the ecstasy tablet Donkey Kong, a coroner decided.

Carson Price was found “pale and trembling” after taking pills with her friends in the local park of Caerphilly, South Wales last year.

Carson Price was only 13 years old when she died from taking tablets Credit: Wales News Service

A coroner decides he died from taking excessive amounts of ecstasy in the form of Donkey KongCredit: Wales News Service

The schoolboy was rushed to hospital but died tragically.

A coroner has since ruled the boy died from consuming “excessive” ecstasy – also known as MDMA.

The pill is shaped and stamped to look like the face of a Nintendo Donkey Kong character, an ape, and stamped with the “DK” character logo on the back.

They are a form of MDMA, which has been linked to other teenage deaths.

The trial was previously told Carson had been taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff where his condition “quickly deteriorated” after he took a pill at Ystrad Mynach, near Caerphilly at the start of the Easter holiday last year.

Coronary officer Geoffrey Ronayne said: “Emergency services responded to the call of a young man who fainted in a park in Ystrad Mynach.

“On their arrival, he came in and out of consciousness, pale and trembling.

“” He was immediately taken by ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

“His condition quickly deteriorated and despite medical intervention and life-saving procedures, he died that night.”

Coroner Sarah Le Fevre, the 13-year-old boy took “an excessive amount of MDMA”.

He said: “He reacted strongly to this drug and despite the efforts of medical staff died from the effects on 12 April 2019 at the University Hospital Wales.”

Since the tragedy, Carson’s mother, Tatum Price, 39, has appealed to other young people to refuse drugs – which are sold for only £ 2 per pill.

In a statement his mother and father Brian said how “our lives change forever when our little boy is taken away from us.” The couple said: “Thinking of other families through what we have is intolerable.

“We urge people to talk about the bad consequences that drugs can have and how they destroy lives.

“Carson is smart and caring, kind and loving. He’s an insolent boy.”

Carson’s mother, Tatum, remembers her son as a naughty boy. Credit: Wales News Service

The police have issued stern warnings about the use of these pills: Credit: Wales News Service

Carson was discovered in a park in Wales at the start of the Easter holiday in 2019 Credit: Athens Picture Agency