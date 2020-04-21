Smalling, Mari, Umtiti and Rugani ... how the nine Arsenal center-back transfer targets compare and estimate their value - The Scottish Sun

ARSENAL is eager to bring defense reinforcements this summer because Mikel Arteta looks set to form an army capable of returning the club to the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners are said to be willing to listen to offers for several players because the Spaniard hopes to strengthen in three main areas – including at the back.

5

Chris Smalling, Samuel Umtiti and Daniele Rugani are three defenders who have been tracked by Arsenal

Center backs Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz did not get high ratings from fans, and the first is expected to be moved after the season ends.

William Saliba will arrive after his loan spell at Saint-Etienne, but at the age of 19, may not be immediately put into the mix and Calum Chambers is injured until the fall.

That made Arteta scramble to help England midfielder Rob Holding, and here SunSport recorded nine names that were rumored to be used by Arsenal to …

Chris Smalling

Arsenal have increased their interest in Manchester Smalling from Manchester United in recent months.

Roma are looking to turn their loans to British stars into a permanent deal but are said to be surprised by the Red Devils at £ 25 million in price and are looking to negotiate lower fees.

Smalling has been nicknamed “Smalldini” in Italy after his good performances and has even been offered a chance on British memories by Gareth Southgate.

Still 30 years old, he must be at the absolute top for a central defender and will be hungry to enjoy first-team action at another big club – especially those closer to his family in the south of England.

Even better, the bait game has improved in Italy, with the average bait completion this season at 89 percent.

Pablo Mari

The Spanish center-back has expressed his desire to remain at Arsenal despite a coronavirus which means he only made one Premier League start for the club.

Let’s join North London on loan from Brazilian club Flamengo in January – with a view to a £ 13.5 million permanent transfer.

5

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano remains a long-term target for Arsenal Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Dayot Upamecano

RB Leipzig defender has been a long-term target for the Gunners, who were priced out of the January sweep for the 21-year-old.

The France U-21 international has a £ 50 million release clause in his contract and with only 18 months left in the agreement, the Bundesliga may be forced to cash.

Leipzig conceded an average of 0.97 goals for every 90 minutes that Upamecano was on the field.

Daniele Rugani

The 25-year-old has been linked with Emirates all summer, but David Luiz was signed on the deadline day from Chelsea.

Arsenal have since reignited their interest in Italy, valued at 10 million pounds, but face serious competition from Leicester City.

Rugani, who has only been limited to three Serie A appearances this season, is listed as one of the names Juve will remove as part of a post-coronavirus cleanup.

5

Jerome Boateng has struggled to get his place at Bayern Munich this season Credit: Reuters

Jerome Boateng

Arsenal were alerted red earlier this year by news that veterans wanted to leave Bayern Munich after failing to retain their place in the first team.

The Gunners led the 31-year-old’s pursuit, but the club boss refused to sanction in January because of concerns about his fitness and wages of £ 196,000 per week.

But Boateng’s future will again be speculated after the current season ends with only one year left on his contract in Bavaria.

Samuel Umtiti

The Gunners also competed with league rivals Manchester United and Tottenham in a race to sign Barcelona defender Umtiti.

The French star, 26, has appeared only seven times for the Catalan giants this season after struggling with form and injury.

But Umiti gave a report about Arsenal returning in the summer with the news that he did not want to leave Barcelona because he loved staying in the city.

In addition, Quique Setien’s new boss is clearly a fan of the World Cup winner and has given him plenty of time since taking over from Ernesto Valverde.

5

Arsenal already have good relations with Celtic following an agreement for Kieran Tierney because they want to ensnare Kris Ajer Credit: Kenny Ramsay – The Sun Glasgow

Kristoff Ajer

Arteta is also rumored to be diving Scottish champions Celtic for their 22-year-old Norwegian defender.

Ajer has been an established first team player for the past three seasons, having signed a contract at Parkhead when he was 18 from IK Start in his home country.

AC Milan and Leicester are also said to have entered as midfielders worth £ 25 million who can also play as right back.

Merih Demiral

Arsenal are said to lead the race to bring Juventus defender Merih Demiral away from Turin last summer.

The Gunners are known as admirers of the 21-year-old and are interested in signing him in January.

The Old Lady held out for an offer of more than £ 35 million for Demiral, even though she has only played five times in Serie A this season.

Axel Disasi

Finally, Arsenal made contact with Reims in the transfer of a fee of 13 million pounds Axel Disasi.

The 22-year-old central defender, who is under contract with French clothes until 2021, has been in resounding form this season.

The Paris-born defender has ordered a regular place in the first team, making 27 Ligue 1 appearances for the team with the best defense in the league with only 21 goals conceded this season.

Arsenal are expected to compete with West Ham, Southampton and Monaco for Disasi’s signatures.

5

Arsenal have made contact with Reims about the wonderkid Axel DisasiPiers Morgan criticized soccer player Mesut Ozil for not accepting Arsenal’s coronavirus salary deduction proposal