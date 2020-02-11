Small New Hampshire Town votes for Bloomberg in the area code

One candidate who was not elected – former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg – won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely stuck to its tradition of being one of the first to vote in the presidential election.

The five residents of Dixville Notch cast their vote shortly after midnight Tuesday in the nation’s first democratic presidential election in 2020.

Bloomberg received three written votes, one from a Republican and two from Democrats. The remaining votes went to Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

The polls opened late Tuesday in the rest of the state, with some beginning at 6 a.m. The nation’s first presidential election followed last week’s Iowa meetings, which were plagued by technical problems that won both Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

The small community near the Canadian border was in the spotlight for almost 60 years when it voted in the country’s first presidential election and November parliamentary election shortly after midnight after latex balloon inventor Neil Tillotson bought the balm resort and the Elections had organized early voting in the hotel. The resort was closed in 2011, but voting continued in a ski hut or in a former cooking school nearby.

“This is the first time I’ve been picking up a democratic ballot,” said Tillotson’s son Neil, who acts as the city’s moderator. I flipped through the Democratic Candidates field looking for someone to contact and I think Mike Bloomberg can win the presidency in November and do things I think are good, ”said Neil Tillotson ,

For years, Dixville Notch attracted many political candidates and many media. The highest turnout is believed to have been reached in 1988. In the general election this year, 34 residents voted for Republican George H.W. Bush and three voted for Democrat Michael Dukakis.

This time only Colorado Senator Michael Bennet visited Dixville Notch before the vote.

The lack of attention of the 2020 candidates underlines the precarious situation the community is in. Last year, the Attorney General’s Office said Dixville Notch needed another officer to hold an area code after a person who previously held the role moved away.

This left Dixville Notch with only four inhabitants. If the community had not found a fifth person in time to fill a selection vacancy, they would have had to contact the Secretary of State to help them join nearby communities so they could vote, the Attorney General said.

Last month, resident No. 5 became Les Otten, a developer working to expand and reopen the balms.

“At the moment, the importance of the Dixville voting tradition seemed to be something to watch out for,” he said last month. “It was something that asked someone to come up and say,” I’m the fifth. “

Two other areas, Hart’s Location and Millsfield, offer polls in New Hampshire at midnight.

Hart’s Location, a small town in the White Mountains, began the early election tradition in 1948 to accommodate railroad workers who had to work before the normal election hours. Hart’s Location suspended the midnight election in 1964 and brought it back in 1996.

Millsfield, which is 20 kilometers south of Dixville Notch, had already dialed midnight in 1952, but stopped after a while. It revived the tradition in 2016.

