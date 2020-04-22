Small fires everywhere almost made a reunion of Dawson’s Creek

Image source: Hulu

Small fires everywhere has no shortage of plot twists. Between unfaithfulness, adult obstacles, and heated fighting battles, a lot happens. However, perhaps the most surprising revelation is about a comeo that never even came to fruition: in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Liz Tigelaar made the limited series public almost a Dawson’s Creek reuny. “I Don’t Want to Wait” plays softly in the background.

“It would be too distracting for Jack and Pacey to reunite.”

As many viewers already know, Joshua Jackson, who portrays Patriarch Bill Richardson, will Small fires, famously played on Pacey Witter Dawson’s Creek. We have just discovered that Tigelaar, who eventually got her start as an assistant to teen drama for early aughts, was also close with casting colleague Kerr Smith, who portrayed Jack McPhee, on Small fires. Unfortunately, she decided against it. “I liked Kerr Smith so badly, but the only thing I could do was with Josh Jackson and I thought it would be too distracting for Jack and Pacey to reunite,” she said.

Despite how I feel at this moment, Smith was pretty bummed about the missed opportunity. “I felt so bad about it,” Tigelaar said, before adding, “Everyone will be taken out. Josh has been in his tight whities. So much has happened. It will be jarring. It will be like ‘Jack’s here ? ‘ “Adapting the idea that it might be the best, and the reunion may have been too much to handle, Tigelaar said,”Dawson’s Creek was my first job, my heart couldn’t do it either. “While we may not have seen Jack and Pacey in Shaker Heights, at least we will always have Capeside.

