Small electric bolt-based Chevrolet crossover tested in the U.S. after being discovered in China

Shortly after the Chevrolet Bolt-based electric crossover surfaced in China as the Buick Velite 7, our eagle-eyed spy photographers broke a prototype under test in the United States.

Although it is not clear whether the prototype in question is a Chevrolet or Buick brand model, it looks identical to the Velite 7 from China. More specifically, the front fairing includes a pair of pointed headlights with integrated LED daytime running lights. A set of vertically oriented fog lights are also visible.

Turn to the rear and the similarities between this prototype and the Buick continue with the same LED taillights connected by a light bar that spans the width of the rear. A subtle roof spoiler and large horizontal reflectors are also visible.

Reports from China suggest that the Buick Velite 7 is 4,264 mm (167.9 inches) long and has a wheelbase of 105.3 inches (2,675 mm). These numbers are likely to be the same for the variant sold in the U.S. and other markets around the world, making the 3.9-inch (99mm) electric crossover longer than the Bolt tailgate.

It is understood that the crossover will be nicknamed the Bolt EUV (electric utility vehicle) and while the Chinese Velite 7 uses a 174 hp electric motor, the Bolt EUV sold in the United States should have an improved electric motor with at least 200 hp and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque.

The vehicle will be produced by the General Motors Orion assembly site, which receives no less than $ 300 million in investment from the automaker. The American model should be unveiled in the coming months and arrive on the market before the end of the year.

