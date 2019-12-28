"Small amount" of potash spilled near the BC-Alberta border after the train derailed

Loading...

A "small amount" of potash spilled at the site of a train derailment near the BC-Alberta border was confirmed on Saturday by CN and government officials.

According to CN Media Relations senior advisor Alexandre Boulé, 26 cars were derailed in several locations in Fraser-Fort George, BC, about 30 kilometers east of Mount Robson on Thursday.

According to the British Columbia Department of the Environment, two Kali vehicles landed in Moose Lake, one of which was completely submerged.

CONTINUE READING:

No injuries were reported after 26 CN railcars derailed at Fraser-Fort George, BC.



However, the ministry said the cars have since been removed from the lake and most of the potash has been contained in the cars.

Boulé announced on Saturday morning that the tracks had been released for rail traffic in both directions.

The ministry said that the on-site cleanup would take a few more days and a plan to recover the spilled potash would be made "in the next few days."

The story continues under the advertisement

CONTINUE READING:

TSB examines derailment near Lethbridge



The wagons were still visible on their sides near Highway 16 on Saturday.

The cause of the derailment has not yet been clarified and is being investigated by CN.

No one was injured in the incident and it was not dangerous materials.

"CN thanks the first responders present at the site of the incident and would like to apologize for the inconvenience," said Boulé.

CONTINUE READING:

The parked train moved by itself before the deadly B.C. Derailment, says TSB



The ministry announced that it would "monitor and stay in touch with CN staff throughout the weekend and subsequent weeks" to ensure that the website is cleaned up and redeveloped.

Global News has contacted Transport Canada for more information.

The B.C. The Department of Transportation referred the questions to its federal colleague.

– With files from Slaw Kornik and the Canadian press

2:14

Transportation safety board says train in deadly B.C. The derailment started on its own

Transportation safety board says train in deadly B.C. The derailment started on its own

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR