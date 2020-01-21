SmackDown in brief: Getting ready to rumble

It’s the end of our week, which means one thing for a wrestling fan. It’s time for SmackDown and for us, it’s time for another SmackDown In A Nutshell. This week brings us another week closer to the January PPV – that means we are all preparing for the rumble. What else can you expect from SmackDown In A Nutshell? Well, with the rumble in mind, let’s imagine a few more matches that are outside the Battle Royals of the main event. There must be more hype for Fiend-Daniel Bryant. Let’s not forget that John Morrison will be back in action this week. In other words, it’s a pretty big SmackDown In A Nutshell … so without further delays … let’s break this nutshell down!

Best match of the night:

Some good action tonight. The highlight match was the main event as Reigns and Roode did well. Honorable mention for John Morrison’s return to the blue brand.

In segments, it would be hard to hate Kane, Daniel Bryan and The Fiend.

The worst game of the night:

Frankly, I don’t even feel like playing a match tonight.

Star of the night

To win, I would say Roman Reigns.

To get past The Fiend, I would say Kane and Daniel Bryan.

Spot of the night:

WWE is not wrong with this tweet …

We missed STARSHIP PAIN 🚀😎 # SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Y5bAFu95p8

– WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 18, 2020

, @ WWEUsos achieved a double frog splash for Ziggler via the announcement table #SmackDown #TablesMatch pic.twitter.com/a3BHIXRLIQ

– BeyondThe3Count (@ BeyondThe3Count) January 18, 2020

Holy Sh ** moment of the night:

This had to be the Kane / Fiend angle. It was nice to see the interaction and impressed to see someone finally come across at The Fiend. I also hadn’t expected a strap match to take place, but this condition should make an interesting match even more imperative.

LOL moment of the night:

@otiswwe just got @WWE_MandyRose from CERTAIN DOOM! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/DMRzMjD0Zg saved

– WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2020

Remarkable moment:

Tonight was all about rumbling. We have seen some games become official.

Bayley will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans.

Shorty G will take revenge on Sheamus.

And two large matches have made some specifications.

, @ WWERomanReigns made his choice.

He wants King @BaronCorbinWWE in a FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE match at #RoyalRumble! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/cbqwNtGgPO

– WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2020

Daniel Bryan and The Fiends Match became a strap match, but not before we saw this game.

Did @KaneWWE & @WWEDanielBryan #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt want to get away with it?

Oh HELL NO. #SmackDown #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/V1Tz0LaXJp

– WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2020

General lowlights:

I really only have one complaint and it is choosing a fall number somewhere that is set for the game between Reigns and Corbin. I could count some better choices. Damn, Reigns didn’t even annoy a match where the crown is at stake (although they might save that for “Mania”, provided Roman doesn’t win the rumble?)

General highlights:

Lots to like about this week’s show.

Bryan / Fiend / Kane was fun.

Elias was excellent.

Otis and Mandy!

The return of John Morrison.

The list goes on and on. A good SmackDown leads to a great SmackDown In A Nutshell.

After the last bell:

When I heard that the winner of the main event would dictate the fight between Reigns and Corbin, I was immediately curious. Reigns won and went with a… Falls Count Anywhere option. Not the first choice I had, especially when he started mentioning baseball. I honestly thought it had something to do with baseball bats.

I was hoping for more than one # FallsCountAnywhere match between Roman Reigns and King Corbin at the #RoyalRumble, but maybe they’ll surprise me. It might be cool to see a fight in the dugout or something we have never seen since they don’t have a standard PPV too often. #SmackDown #WWE

– Cole’d Talk (@coledtalk), January 18, 2020