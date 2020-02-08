SmackDown in a nutshell: ShowDown is what’s next

WWE’s wrestling week is coming to an end, which means it’s time for another SmackDown In A Nutshell! In short, the ShowDown is next this week. Especially the Super ShowDown. As for the whole thing: “What’s next?” Perhaps it is better to say who comes next when WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg adorns the blue mark this week. Let’s open this SmackDown In A Nutshell without delay!

Best match of the night:

As in the standard setting, this changes to the main event. It gave us number one in Bayley’s belt, with Carmella getting the shot. No indication if this match is now scheduled for WrestleMania.

Congratulations to @ToFabToStylish / @ MellaDominates for winning the # fatal4way match !!! This title will look like this: F.A.B.U.L.O.U.S On You !!!! Mella is money #SmackDownOnFox pic.twitter.com/Mpn6sf9Ygf

– ♡ Fearless Bytch ♡ {Parody} (@ALadyWithNikes) February 8, 2020

The worst game of the night:

There are at least two options. Daniel Bryan versus Heath Slater was one, but I would argue that Apollo Crews and Sheamus were worse.

Both were clearly squash matches, but they weren’t particularly entertaining.

Star of the night

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest information on Ringside Pro’s Pro Wrestling Entertainment. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

This goes to Bill Gold … well, definitely not! Not tonight.

How about Carmella instead? Well … I thought you agreed.

Jobber of the night:

This must be between Slater and Apollo.

Holy Sh ** moment of the night:

Well, we knew in advance that Bill Goldberg would come to SmackDown. He did it somehow when he was on the show … but live from Texas.

In advance, there was speculation that there might be a classic car match, possibly against Sting.

Instead, WWE took a completely different direction:

Goldberg challenges Bray Wyatt for the universal title at Super ShowDown

(via @WWE) pic.twitter.com/TuVfXO4bxJ

– B / R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) February 8, 2020

Suffice it to say that WWE fans have had mixed reactions to the news …

Goldberg challenges Bray Wyatt for the universal title at Super ShowDown

(via @WWE) pic.twitter.com/TuVfXO4bxJ

– B / R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) February 8, 2020

Love it! This is perfect! Goldberg can hit all of his big moves multiple times! Fiend just eats and goes on. Unhold meets Sister Abigail, Goldberg resigns, Unhold hits the lower jaw claw. Goldberg gets stuck and retires! I am a Goldberg fan and so he can go out!

– Factoid (Dollar Bin Diver) Team TBD (@factoid_twitch) February 8, 2020

Botch of the night:

I haven’t seen any new botches this week.

Remarkable moment:

I would say the two biggest pieces of information win. The first, of course, was Bray Wyatt, who competed against Bill Goldberg at Super ShowDown. The second is Carmella, who is given the right to face Bayley for her SmackDown Women’s Championship.

General lowlights:

Maybe Goldberg will appeal to you. Maybe he doesn’t. But it’s just not true that he shot a title in Saudi Arabia.

The show, apart from a few spots, was nothing to write home about.

General highlights:

I will say that the main event for women was strong … so is there?

After the last bell:

WWE will go all-in for these Saudi shows and Goldberg is one way to do it. The reaction was mixed and I am sure it will continue to be mixed. If Goldberg works more like Dolph Ziggler, it might not be that bad.