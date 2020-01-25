SmackDown in a nutshell: Devilishly bloody rumbling?

It’s another Friday night (or Saturday you’re reading this), which means another SmackDown In A Nutshell gets in your way. But to be fair, this isn’t just any SmackDown In A Nutshell. No, this SmackDown In A Nutshell is the go-home show, while WWE is heading for the Royal Rumble on Sunday – the first major PPV of 2020 – and the official start for Road To WrestleMania. So what is the blue brand’s Friday offer about? Simply put, it’s about the last hype for Sunday. The cherry on top? A contract signing between Daniel Bryan and The Fiend. Will your carrier game turn Sunday into a devilish bloody commotion? Let’s break this nutshell up and find out!

Best match of the night:

If you look around on social media, the fans were mixed and offered several options. I can understand the dilemma for me. The fans were invited to several solid games.

For me? The first match with six players was the most striking.

The worst game of the night:

The Women’s Day coincides. It broke quickly …

Spot the night

I’m just going to leave this here …

John Morrison against Kofi Kingston was an excellent game. #SmackDownOnFox #Smackdown @TrueKofi @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/sjZ93d9tK4

– Attitude Era Wrestling (@AEWAttitude) January 25, 2020

To be fair, it was also interesting that Lacey used her heel as a weapon.

When @LaceyEvansWWE hit Bailey with a shoe, I shouted: “THIS IS A MOM FOR YOU !!! Slap her ass !!! “# SmackDownOnFox

– Tramell Hetherington (@RealSemajayRose), January 25, 2020

Star of the night

The Usos and the Roman government looked good in the opening battle. I suspect WWE will release this title shortly as “The Bloodline” or a similar nickname

Holy Sh ** moment of the night:

That was a pretty intense final segment. When it came to signing the contract, it was more entertaining than usual. I think some form of praise considering that firstly these signatures are exaggerated and obvious attitudes and secondly I hate the red light. I’m not alone…

Dear @WWEonFOX / @WWE, nobody wants the red light for @WWEBrayWyatt. Please stop. Thank you very much. #SmackDownOnFox #SmackDown #TheFiend

– Tom Lane (@VGNLane), January 25, 2020

Popular opinion or unpopular opinion:

The fiend wrestling with this red light is ruining my matches. #SmackDownOnFox #RoyalRumble

– ScodaScotty32 (@ ScottyStyles29) January 25, 2020

🎶 Vince McMahon … you don’t have to turn on the red light. 🎶

#SmackDownOnFox

– The guy says … 🎙🇦🇺 (@TenaciousDMC) January 25, 2020

That is, stabbing yourself with a pen to bring in blood (though I assume it was all just tricks), that has to do the list …

#TheFiend signature😖 #YowieWowie #SmackDownOnFox #SmackDown

pic.twitter.com/t5K0VTjX79

– Meli (@ AnaMelissa15), January 25, 2020

Remarkable moment:

Di … Has he just signed a contract with his own blood? 😳😳😳 #WWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/hDnoC64lgg

– VizualKillah (@ wesleymarsh500), January 25, 2020

General lowlights:

I honestly don’t have to complain.

I wish women had more time to exaggerate their noise, but it was what it was.

General highlights:

We got a contract signing with blood and it didn’t suck either.

Contracts are bad in 98% of cases. That was one who didn’t. Violently. #SmackDownOnFox

– Mark (@PoorMeInNYC) January 25, 2020

We had several good matches, and the shorter or less good ones also made sense. Maybe not the best show, but for the most part it seemed well thought out.

After the last bell:

Ultimately, I think we have a decent, good homecoming show. Not outstanding, but good and on the way to Houston there were some important pointers.