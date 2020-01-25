Slumping Stars in a spin on their way to the BBL final

De Villiers hadn’t passed this tournament in his four innings over 40, but that changed in a brutal show in which he was willing to play more than usual on the hind foot. He hit six sixes and two limits and let the stars pat him on the back after his highlight role at the last ball of the innings ended.

The Proteas star had half a century with just 28 balls and received excellent late help from Marnus Labuschagne (24 not from 13 balls), who left the Pakistani recruit Dilbar Hussain in the final for two sixes.

Hussain was drafted in to replace Haris Rauf, who represents Pakistan in a Twenty20 series against Bangladesh. It remains to be seen whether Rauf will return to Friday on time. Therefore, Mark Waugh can only win the title if Rauf returns.

The Stars’ Peter Handscomb turned 26 before running out

The stars needed Marcus Stoinis to get going, but the competition’s top scorer only managed 17 out of 11 balls. Peter Handscomb was in excellent contact and plunged 26 out of 17 deliveries, but then made a confusing decision to return from right leg to fine leg for a second run, and dived to find the leash.

When skipper Glenn Maxwell (1-2) was thrown three balls later by spinner Mitch Swepson, the competition was almost over. Maxwell has had a modest week contributing 19 and 12 in his previous two innings and needs to regroup. Nic Maddinson (9 out of 10) is in a worrying phase, especially after Hilton Cartwright (broken hand) leaves for the tournament.

In a flash

As in the previous week, the shoot was the alpha and omega for the stars. Her slow bowlers contributed 13 overs – and for good reason. Adam Zampa impressed 3:27 against four overs while Sandeep Lamichhane only received 16 runs against his four overs. Lamichhane could miss the final due to commitments abroad.

Enigmatic man

It was a baptism of fire for Hussain (1-56 of four overs), which was crushed in all parts of the floor, including the three sixes in the 20th overs. Little was known about the unknown Pakistani, although it turned out that he was part of the Lahore Qalandar development squad. The spectacled, ear-worn right arm received the new ball, but survived only one before being excluded from the attack. He might have wished it was his only end.