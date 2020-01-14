Slowly cooked beef short ribs to shine at London Wine and Food Show

You can have it fast or you can have it slow.

Anyway, chef Brandon Stewart hopes to tease your taste buds and test your talents at the 15th annual London Wine and Food Show at Agriplex of Western Fair District from Thursday to Saturday.

The chef at Restaurant Ninety One at Windermere Manor, connected to Western University Discovery Park, will once again show gourmets techniques and flavors in their own kitchen, this year with a challenging dish with short ribs.

“The show is great,” said Stewart, who led a demo session last year. He will be one of the many demonstrations, many with the talents of professors and students from the school of tourism, hospitality and culinary arts of Fanshawe College.

“It is very nice, but just as much work as in the restaurant. But the community support we receive is fantastic. It is also nice for us because we have a lot of networks with other restaurants and people from the industry, which can also lead to collaborations. “

The show has become one of the most important events in the city and attracts more than 15,000 visitors each year to taste wine, beer and good food from the entire region, while also enjoying music and other performances.

More than 20 wineries and more than two dozen artisan brewers and distillers (large and boutique format, including Union Ten Distillery Co. in London) will have their products on show to taste and buy. The wide variety of food vendors varies from restaurants to restaurants with special products such as cheese makers, smoked meat producers and desserts and chocolate shops.

Windermere Manor chef Brandon Stewart shows his stewed beef short rib with forest mushroom risotto, seasonal vegetables, basil pesto and crispy leeks, for the London Wine and Food Show in London from Thursday to Saturday. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Last year, Stewart gave a demonstration of cooking a complex dish of pan-fried scallops with chorizo ​​corn soup, pico de gallo and fried brussels sprouts. This year is the recommended recipe that takes about two days to prepare: stewed beef short ribs, which are salted and marinated in red wine before being slowly cooked over vegetables for 8 to 10 hours. He will also prepare a forest mushroom risotto, which forms the basis for a stacked plate with vegetables and ribs.

“I find the recipe (stewed short rib) a bit challenging, but I will also be able to explain a much shorter cooker method that can be implemented in a few hours,” said Stewart, a London resident and graduated from the culinary art program at the Fanshawe College, who has spent time in the kitchens of Elmhurst Inn and Delta Hotel London Armories.

Of course Stewart also has a few combinations to recommend for the show.

For wine lovers, he suggests One Horse Town cabernet-merlot from Dark Horse Estate Winery, who will be on the show. The wine is “full and complex with flavors of plums, dark berries, spices, vanilla and cedar,” according to the winery.

For beer lovers, Stewart recommends Honey Elixer from Railway City Brewing Co. to a brown English-style beer whose “aromas suggest sweet fresh honey, some figs and raisins with an underlying hint of roasted nuts and spices,” says the brewery, also an exhibitor.

The London Wine and Food show has been expanded this year. There are more cooking and tasting demonstrations and possibilities, more wine sellers and various new functions. These include a sold-out sommelier tour with Jamie West, who teaches at the school of culinary arts, tourism and hospitality at Fanshawe College, vegan food demos by Yoda Olinyk from Yoda’s Kitchen in London, Scottish tastings and a meat tasting.

There will also be mixology demonstrations and hourly air appearances in the lobby with Paige Woodburn and Julia Withers.

“We have many new suppliers and events, but also all the favorites that keep people from being reserved,” said Greg Blanchard, marketing director of Western Fair District.

“People seem to love what we have done, but they also want to be surprised by something new. We think our 15-year anniversary bears witness to the quality of the show, which gets bigger and better every year and hopefully we will be there many years. “

As proof of the show’s popularity, tickets to the six sommelier tour sessions were sold out within a few days. West gives participants a crash course in tasting before leading each group to five or six London wineries for tasting.

“We clearly have people on the London market who are serious about their wines,” Blanchard said.

To mark the anniversary, the show will present 15 prizes to visitors during the opening night, including a large $ 500 prize package from Via Rail, overnight packages and tastings of wineries and restaurants in the region. Friday night visitors are eligible to win an overnight stay with a three-course dinner at Retro Suites in Chatham with a value of nearly $ 1,000.

Event manager Robyn Baker said the show usually draws a mix of couples and groups, often women, who see it as a night out, recording tastings while listening to the music that is usually provided by some of the popular London artists.

“It is more a nice, lively atmosphere during the show, not really a festive atmosphere,” said Baker. “People learn new things here and share ideas and opinions and just have fun with their friends.”

After the hectic holiday season, the show comes when people are looking for a break, Baker said.

“It’s a great way to start the new year after the holidays – time to go out for a fun night out and just relax and have fun.”

IF YOU GO

What: The 15th annual London Wine and Food Show of Western Fair District

When: Thursday and Friday, 5 to 11 pm; Saturday, 12 am to 5 pm and 6 to 11 pm

True: Western Fair Agriplex, 845 Florence St.

Tickets: Thursday and Saturday afternoon, $ 13 in advance, $ 16 at the door; Friday, $ 16 in advance, $ 18 at the door; Saturday night, $ 18 in advance, $ 20 at the door. Pair packages (two general admission tickets and 30 sample tokens) are $ 54.99 on Thursday and Saturday afternoon, $ 59.99 on Friday, and $ 64.99 on Saturday evening. Presale tickets can be purchased until Wednesday at 23:55 hrs.

More information: Western Fair District customer desk, westernfairdistrict.com, 519-438-7203, ext. 0, or free 1-800-619-4629

Stewed Beef Short Rib

ingredients:

6 (about 4 pounds) bone-in short ribs

2 tablespoons of salt

2 cups of red wine

1/2 cup carrots diced

1/3 cup of celery cut into cubes

1/2 white onion diced

3 cloves of garlic crushed

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 sprigs of fresh thyme

2 sprigs of fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup of beef broth

Travel directions:

Salt every short ribs generously.

Wrap and cool on a grid for two hours to extract the moisture.

Place the ribs in a food-safe container and cover with red wine for 8-12 hours.

Cut the carrots, celery, onion and garlic and bake them in the oven for about 25 minutes.

Heat a large pan or baking tray, add vegetable oil and sear every short rib on all sides, making sure you sear a heavy crust.

Place roasted vegetables in the bottom of a roasting pan with thyme, rosemary and pepper.

Place short ribs on the vegetables and pour the beef broth.

Cover with aluminum foil and cook in the oven for 8-10 hours on 250 F. Meat should feel soft and fall off the bone.

Save the lubricant and reduce to make gravy.

Forest mushroom Risotto

ingredients:

2 cups of cremini, oyster and shiitake mushrooms

4 cloves of garlic

1 tbsp shallots, diced

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1/4 cup dry white wine

2 cups of Arborio rice

2 L chicken broth

4 tbsp beet puree

1 teaspoon fresh thyme

1 teaspoon of fresh rosemary

2 teaspoon fresh parsley

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Salt and pepper

Travel directions:

Carefully sweat mushrooms, garlic and shallots in vegetable oil in a shallow pot.

If the onions are transparent, then extinguish the pot with wine.

Add rice and stir well.

At the same time, add a quarter of the chicken stock until rice absorbs the stock to the desired thickness.

Add the beetroot puree, herbs and lemon juice and season to taste.

Save Ale Demi

ingredients:

1 teaspoon of butter

Peeled 4 shallots and diced

Pinch of salt

1 cup of red wine

2 cups of veal broth

1 sprig of fresh thyme

1 sprig of fresh rosemary

Salt and pepper to taste

Travel directions:

Put butter and shallots in a pan with a pinch of salt.

Cook and stir the shallots over medium heat until they are caramelized and browned, about 20 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Add red wine and let it simmer. Reduce the heat to low and cook until wine has almost evaporated and pan juices are thick and slightly syrupy. Pay attention, the mixture burns easily.

Add veal broth and herbs and let it simmer again. Bake in half and the sauce is slightly thicker for about 10 minutes.

Pour sauce through a fine sieve placed over a container. While sieving, tap the sieve with a spoon and press the last remaining drops of sauce from the residue.

Season the sauce with salt and black pepper.