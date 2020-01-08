Loading...

KENAI, Alaska – A new economic report from the state has predicted that Alaska will experience slow job growth as 2020 progresses.

Analysis by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development indicates a growth rate of 0.3%, or about 1,100 new jobs, The Peninsula Clarion reported Monday.

Alaska added approximately 1,600 jobs in 2019, while the state has lost more than 11,000 jobs in the last three years, the department’s research report said in January.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough, the Valdez and Cordova census area, and the island of Kodiak, which the state categorized as the Gulf Coast Region, had 0.7% job growth between November 2018 and November 2019, the report said.

The oil industry is expected to continue to grow, with the addition of around 400 jobs in 2020. Last year, around 300 jobs were added to the industry, the report said.

The largest variable in the oil industry is the purchase by Hilcorp Energy Co. of BP Plc’s North Slope assets for $ 5.6 billion. The deal is likely to lead to job losses, especially in Anchorage, the report said.

Many new jobs are expected to be added in the military, including new personnel at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks, and in the tourism industry due to an expected increase in cruise ship visitors.

Nearly half of Alaska’s visitors arrive on cruise ships, while 47% fly and 4% arrive by land or ferry, according to McDowell Group, a research firm in Anchorage.

Healthcare is also expected to experience modest growth of around 400 jobs in 2020. However, nursing homes and group homes have been losing jobs for several years and those losses are expected to accelerate, the report said.

