Slipknot requests rejection of Chris Fehn's trial, which may be denied

NooseRequest to have the former trial member Chris Fehn filed against them dismissed is most likely dismissed by a judge of the New York State Supreme Court.

According to Metalsucks, lawyers for the two parties met today (January 3) to discuss the motions for revocation and judge Melissa Anne Crane made it clear throughout the process that their dismissal requests would be denied.

In September, Slipknot members Corey taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan called for the trial to be dismissed. It started shortly after Fehn was fired from the group in March.

Fehn's lawsuit is against two different versions of Slipknot, Inc., in New York and Los Angeles. It is also against Knot Merch LLC, Knot Touring LLC, SK Productions, LLC; Knot Touring LLC, Crahan, Taylor, manager Robert Shore and the Shore law firm, Rob Shore & Associates, Inc.

While the majority of the round trips were between lawyers, in July Shore demanded that Fehn's trial be dismissed. Shore also requested that he be removed from the lawsuit, denying that he had done something wrong.

Fehn responded by urging the judge to continue to move forward against all parties, including Shore. The manager then again filed for termination.

Now it looks like Judge Crane will side with Fehn. A defense lawyer argued that there was no partnership, implied or otherwise, between Slipknot and Fehn. Counsel for the plaintiff replied by saying whether or not Fehn was part of the partnership, the business became the domain of these companies when it was created. Crane was on the side of Fehn's argument.

"My first reaction is that this is a valid theory in the alternative. It may not be articulated in the way I know best, but that doesn't mean it's wrong. Reject the motion to dismiss. The partnership became the New York entities, like the liabilities of the successor in an asset purchase. "She added," I have to see it (below). C & # 39 may be sufficient. It is not if the claimant has indicated a (specific) cause of action but if he has a cause of action. It remains. "

At the request of dismissal of Crahan and Taylor, she also took the side of Fehn. Although Judge Crane did not indicate on the bench whether this motion was going to go ahead, she discussed the details of the discovery of documents at a conference after indicating that the The case would go ahead.

No other date has been scheduled for the hearings, but a compliance conference date scheduled for June 18 means nothing significant will happen for a while.

