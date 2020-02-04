Slipknot plot Knotfest Roadshow with ADTR, Underoath, Code Orange

(Photos by: Slipknot / Wikimedia Commons, Spencer Chamberlain / Wikimedia Commons / Miles Tsang, Code Orange / Wikimedia Commons / Jan Brauer

slider has perhaps revealed the sickest line-up of all time for their second Knotfest Roadshow. The 17-show tour starts in May and starts A day to remember, Under oath and Code orange.

The Knotfest Roadshow was a huge success last year when Slipknot brought it Volbeat, Gojira and hippopotamus.

It seems that Slipknot really likes to tour. They are currently on a massive European tour, from where they go to Asia. Then they will play Sonic Temple Music and art festival in May before you absolutely got into the teeth of metal fans with the Knotfest Roadshow 2020. Then a few festivals, Knotfest at seaand Knotfest UK.

In last year’s Knotfest Roadshow, Slipknot played for the greatest American bustle in their history and hit 30 cities in North America this summer. Although the show only has 17 cities this year, we can expect that the experience will be just as great or even better. View the fantastic announcement.

#KNOTFESTRoadshow returns to North America May 30 – June 25, 2020 with Slipknot, A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange. OT9 Fan Club presale starts today at noon. Tickets & VIP packages can be purchased here Friday 7 February at 10 am: https://t.co/GrA4MZdkqf pic.twitter.com/XBVg0leSeL

– Slipknot (@slipknot) 4 February 2020

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor spoke about what Knotfest means this year.

“We set a precedent last year – Knotfest is a showcase where you never know what to expect. This year is no exception, says Taylor. “The bands that we have represent every corner of our musical world, just like us. And they are exciting as hell. I can’t wait to see them and enjoy them together with the rest of the fans. “

Chris Dudley, Underoath, only added to the hype and commented on playing with Slipknot.

“When Slipknot asks you to go for a summer of madness, there are exactly zero questions to ask,” Dudley says. “You say yes. This will definitely be one for the books … and we are ready.”

Tickets for Knotfest Roadshow are expected to be very popular, given the limited cities and the popularity of all involved, so don’t expect them to be available for a long time. As usual, Slipknot has numerous VIP packages for extra experiences and goodies. All VIP info is available here. Tickets are on sale from 7 February at 10 a.m. local time. Below is a complete list with all the dates of Slipknot, with Knotfest Roadshow printed in bold.

dates:

02/06 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena #

02/08 – Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle #

02/09 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle #

02/11 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum #

02/12 – Zurich, CH @ Hall Stadium #

02/14 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle #

02/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena #

02/17 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena #

02/18 – Dortmund, DE @ Westfalenhalle #

02/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena #

21/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe #

02/22 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena #

02/24 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena #

03/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Knotfest Japan

21/03 – Tokyo, JP @ Knotfest, Japan

03/24 – Singapore @ Singapore Rockfest

27/03 – Jakarta, ID @ Hammersonic Festival

29/03 – Manila, PH @ Amoranto Stadium

05/16 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

05/30 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Lakeview *

05/31 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden **

06/04 – Quebec City, QC @ Center Videotron

06/05 – Montreal, QC @ Center Bell

06/06 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/08 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater

06/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/2 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

06/14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

06/15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

06/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/18 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

06/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater

06/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

06/23 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

06/25 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion **

08/01 – Wacken, DE @ Wacken Open Air

08/10 – Barcelona, ​​SP @ Knotfest At Sea

08/22 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Knotfest UK

# with Behemoth

* Not provided with a day to remember

** No code orange

Are you enthusiastic about Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow? Sound from below!

