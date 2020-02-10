Slipknot Perform ‘Unsainted’, ‘Duality’ on the Rock Show of BBC Radio 1

Slipknot put on a set of six songs for the BBC Radio 1 Rock Show at Maida Vale Studios in London, with videos of two songs now available online. The set, recorded last month for broadcast on February 9, included “Unsainted”, “Psychosocial”, “The Devil In I”, “Duality”, “Disasterpiece” and “Wait and Bleed.”

“Welcome to the weirdest performance we’ve ever played,” frontman Corey Taylor commented for “Unsainted”. The full Rock Show episode, which you can listen to here, contains an interview with various band members and extra music from the band.

Last week Slipknot announced their upcoming Knotfest Roadshow, which will head the band alongside A Day to Remember, Underoath and Code Orange. The trek begins on May 30 at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, New York and ends on June 25 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion at The Woodlands, Texas. The band also recently released a short 20-minute film for their song “Nero Forte”, which is a tribute to filmmakers such as Stan Brakhage, Godfrey Reggio and Luis Buñuel.