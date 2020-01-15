Noose shared their new short film Pollution which spans and revolves around the clip “Nero Forte”. The two videos share some of the same technicolor hues and moods as the video clip.

Mr. Shawn Crahan, better known as clown, made the short film and shares his curiosity about existence and reality. Slipknot teased extracts from the film on their Instagram, subtitling each post with a “chapter” of the film.

Read more: Slipknot, Dillinger Escape Plan, Slayer members talk about injuries in new book

Clown asks: “When you lie down in your bed, next to the one you love, you never wonder – is it possible that this person can slit my throat while I sleep?”

The film opens with “The End”, cutting various scary videos, letting the viewer interpret the video for himself. About eight minutes later, we see where “Nero Forte” picks up. The film ends with the mantra “Death Due of Death”, then switches to “The Beginning” before the end.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mv6XO96Om-I (/ integrated)

More on Slipknot

Earlier this year, the band released their latest album, We Are Not Your Kind, which reached number one on the Billboard 200. This is their third studio album to claim success, beating Billie eilish, Duck and Lizzo.

After the album’s major success, the band has a busy tour schedule, which gets things started in the UK alongside Monster. Tickets can be purchased here.

We’re going to feature the very first @KnotfestUK at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes on August 22. Programming, on-site activities + upcoming ticketing info. Outside The 9 Fan Club presale begins on December 19. 🇬🇧

Join OT9: https://t.co/nZf90lbkak

More information: https://t.co/YmYLd8fV1b pic.twitter.com/KY83cxRQhC

– Slipknot (@slipknot) December 11, 2019

In addition, Slipknot will perform at this year’s Sonic Temple Festival, held in Columbus, OH alongside Bring me the horizon, sleep with mermaids, Metallica and Gavin Dance dance.

As Slipknot heads for their tours, they have announced their inaugural cruise, appropriately named, Knotfest At Sea. The cruise is expected to sail along the coast of Barcelona this summer.

Slipknot will play two sets during the festival at sea and is scheduled to take place August 10-14. No other group has been announced yet, but you can book a seat for the cruise here.

Check out the full list of shows below and let us know if you will be attending!

Appointment:

01/14 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #

01/16 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Manchester Arena #

01/17 – Newcastle, United Kingdom @ Utilita Arena #

01/18 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ SSE Hydro #

01/20 – Sheffield, United Kingdom @ Flydsa Arena #

01/21 – Nottingham, United Kingdom @ Motorpoint Arena #

01/22 – Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Motorpoint Arena #

01/24 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Birmingham Arena #

01/25 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2 #

01/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #

01/29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle #

01/30 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

02/01 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal #

02/02 – Lyon, FR @ Halle Tony Garnier #

02/04 – Budapest, HU @ Sportarena #

02/06 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

08/02 – Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle #

02/09 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle #

11/02 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum #

02/12 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion #

02/14 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle #

02/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena #

02/17 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena #

02/18 – Dortmund, DE @ Westfalenhalle #

02/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena #

02/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe #

02/22 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena #

02/24 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena #

Read more: Slipknot calls for rejection of Chris Fehn’s trial which may be refused

03/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Knotfest Japan

03/21 – Tokyo, JP @ Knotfest, Japan

03/24 – Singapore @ Singapore Rockfest

03/27 – Jakarta, ID @ Hammersonic Festival

03/29 – Manila, PH @ Amoranto Stadium

05/16 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

08/01 – Wacken, DE @ Wacken Open Air

08/10 – Barcelona, ​​SP @ Knotfest At Sea

08/22 – Milton Keynes, United Kingdom @ Knotfest UK

# with Behemoth

See more: See these artists Riot Fest in another

Calpurnia

light