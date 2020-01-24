Noose guitarist Jim Root recently revealed what it took to be part of his band and congratulated the pop singer Ariana Grande.

To be part of a group as successful as his own, there are things like family and school that you may have to defer, and this is something the guitarist is all too familiar with.

In a recent interview with Joe, the musician exposes his thoughts behind the dedication to his profession and the sacrifices he made for the group.

“It’s a lot of work, a lot of sacrifices. It’s almost like you’re experiencing two alternate realities. You have your original world, then your filming world, ”says Root. “I postponed having a family because I knew I was going to be on the road all the time, so when I get home, it’s just like … me.” It’s hard for me to wrap my brain and sometimes it’s a bit difficult. “

He goes on to say that he thinks it must be strange for his group mates when they have to leave their family to go on tour.

“Some of the other guys, Clown and Corey, they have kids and wives and things like that and they go there and I’m sure for them it’s a strange transition to make because when we shoot, we don’t just shoot for like a month or two, then we’re done, “he says.” We shoot six, eight, maybe sometimes nine or ten months of the year. It’s a long time away from at home and for over 20 years, I begin to realize at the age that I am now that it’s like “Wow, I kind of gave my whole life to this group. Gladly.” I do regret it not and I wouldn’t change for a second. I learned so much.

When asked later if he was in modern artists such as Billie eilish, he goes on to say that even though he likes pop a lot, it’s not something he really focuses on.

“I’m a bit jaded,” he notes. “I feel like everything has become … maybe it’s not authentic, but I can be 100% wrong about it. It’s my fault that I didn’t dive and that I didn’t go there. “

He also says that when he heard Ariana Grande for the first time, he really enjoyed his music.

“One of the girls in our management company listened to Ariana Grande, and I didn’t know that was what she was listening to. I was like, “What is this? It’s awesome! That’s how it is, you know? “She told me what it was, and I was a little stunned.”

“I’m sure there is a lot of good modern pop music, I’ll find out when it’s time.”

