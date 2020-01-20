Fans were prohibited from wearing an assortment of accessories, including spiked necklaces and large belt loops to Noose concert at the SSE Hydro in Glasglow last weekend.

The venue made a statement saying it wanted to make sure everyone was safe during the show.

According to the BBC, the place had published a list of items that would not be allowed in the place. Some of the garments listed included large belt buckles, chain wallets, as well as various spiked garments such as boots, jackets and necklaces.

Garage and Cathouse club owner Donald Macload had previously collaborated with event organizers, Scottish Event Campus, for the Slipknot concert and said at the outset that he had not taken the announcement at serious.

“What I found while running the Cathouse – which is an iconic institution – is that we have all the ways to dress, be it emo, goth, heavy metalworkers and hip hop. They all have a brand and an identity – nose rings or tattoos – and it’s probably the safest and friendliest club I’ve had.

“Yes, there have been incidents, but people are watching and taking care of themselves. We organized many shows in the SEC of a similar caliber like Nine Inch Nails and nobody was screened and there was no problem… I don’t see how to tell people not to wear big boots is going to prevent fires, that’s ridiculous. “

SSE Hydro made a statement afterwards saying that the rules are for the public good.

“We want everyone who attends an event here to have an enjoyable experience,” said a spokesperson. “However, there are restrictions on what is allowed in the SSE Hydro and these may vary – this is related to the safety of all participants in the events here and the safety of the site.”

Some fans on Twitter were upset by the ban on accessories, others were for or really didn’t care.

Slipknot continues its world tour in Sheffield, UK this evening. The rest of their dates are visible below and tickets are available here.

Alkaline trio, 2000