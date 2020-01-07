Loading...

Metal and hardcore bands are known for their chaotic concerts that put musicians at risk, and a new book explores the injuries suffered by large groups.

Author Jon Wiederhorn has a new book called Raising Hell: Backstage Tales From Metal Legends coming out tomorrow (January 7) and includes quotes from likes of Noose“S Corey taylor, Slayer guitarist Gary Holt and Dillinger’s evacuation planIs Ben Weinman.

The writer, who also wrote Louder Than Hell: The Definitive Oral History of Metal, brings some of the wildest stories of heavy metal musicians to life directly from their own mouths.

With the release of the book tomorrow, they released some excerpts from a few notable musicians involved. You can check them out below and find out more here.

“I think I almost broke my neck or my head when I fell off the stage at Ozzfest ’99. We were doing a show in Detroit or Indianapolis and I was singing on a monitor. I slipped and landed on my head and twisted my neck. I could move all my fingers and my toes so I said to myself “F * ck, okay, I’m fine” and I finished the show, “explains Corey Taylor, the leader of Slipknot.

“From day one, there has been absolute chaos. We were so normal in our daily life because we were not doing the group full time. We had regular jobs, but then we played these weekend shows and they were so visceral and violent. We would play in VFW halls and places that didn’t even have stages, so there would be no division between the crowd and us and the mosh pits. We would throw equipment, hit and light a fire in these little places.

I was getting carried away with bruised work, with a black eye the next day and it looked like I was a member of the Fight Club “, explains Ben Weinman, the brain of the Dillinger Escape Plan.

“In 2011, we were in Europe with Death Angel, Kreator and Heathen. Before, I drank several shots to relax. And I tripped over some of the monitor cables and climbed completely horizontal in the air and landed flat on my back. (Death Angel singer) Mark Osegueda and (guitarist) Rob Cavestany were standing right there on the side of the stage. And everyone said, “Oh my God. Wow. “I got up and said,” Oh, it’s okay. “

It’s crazy. I did not feel hurt at all. Three days later, I got up in the morning and lit a cigarette and coughed, and my rib, which I had apparently cracked before, broke a hundred percent. I crawled into the back of a bus at 7 a.m., I couldn’t even breathe. And there were still people partying. My tour director was crappy and he had been Sharpied. He had cocks and breasts and assholes drawn on him. I told her I had to go to the hospital and from there I did seventeen consecutive morphine shows with a broken rib, “said Gary Holt, guitarist for Slayer and Exodus.

