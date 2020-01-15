Noose Last night, they started their European tour in Dublin, Ireland, and they weren’t playing. The heavy metal unit said fans were looking for treats. Well, they certainly were. Slipknot live debuts “Nero Forte” and “Birth of the Cruel” last night.

Both songs are from Slipknot’s latest album We are not your kind. “Birth of the Cruel” released as a single just four days before the album was released. “Nero Forte” did not receive the unique treatment but is one of the best streaming songs of the group. He received a video clip in December of last year.

Slipknot has had a few busy days. They started their tour on January 14 and released a captivating short film called Pollution. He is developing the video for “Nero Forte”.

In August 2019, Slipknot released their latest album, We Are Not Your Kind, which reached first place in the Billboard 200. This marks their third studio album to claim success, beating Billie eilish, Duck and Lizzo.

When the European tour began on January 14, the singer Corey taylor talked about what the crowd should expect.

“Well, my friends, I’m warning you now – forget what you’ve heard before,” says Taylor. “Tonight, you are in serious serious treats.” Slipknot then launched straight into “Nero Forte.”

The live debut was the fourth song in the set and sent fans into a frenzy. Another live debut took place five songs later when Slipknot played “Birth of the Cruel”.

Of course, the songs in between were also successful. Slipknot filled the space between the beginnings with “Psychosocial”, Before I Forget “and the WANYK single” Solway Firth “. See the full list of launch sets below.

Slipknot European Tour Kickoff Setlist

1. “Not soiled”

2. “Disaster”

3. “Eeyore”

4. “Nero Forte” (live debut)

5. “Before I forget”

6. “New abortion”

7. “Psychosocial”

8. “Solway Firth”

9. “Vermilion”

10. “Birth of the cruel” (Live start)

11. “Wait and bleed”

12. “Without eyes”

13. “All life”

14. “Duality”

Bis:

15. “(sic)”

16. “People = Shit”

17. “Surfacing”

Watch some videos from the Slipknot series below, including the debut of “Nero Forte” and “Birth of the Cruel”.

After the major success of We Are Not Your Kind, the group has a busy tour schedule, which gets things started in the UK alongside Monster. Tickets can be purchased here.

In addition, Slipknot will perform at this year’s Sonic Temple Festival, held in Columbus, OH alongside Bring me the horizon, sleep with mermaids, Metallica and Gavin Dance dance.

As Slipknot heads for their tours, they have announced their inaugural cruise, appropriately named, Knotfest At Sea. The cruise is expected to sail along the coast of Barcelona this summer.

Slipknot will play two sets during the festival at sea and is scheduled to take place August 10-14. No other group has been announced yet, but you can book a seat for the cruise here.

Check out the full list of Slipknot shows below.

Appointment

01/16 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Manchester Arena #

01/17 – Newcastle, United Kingdom @ Utilita Arena #

01/18 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ SSE Hydro #

01/20 – Sheffield, United Kingdom @ Flydsa Arena #

01/21 – Nottingham, United Kingdom @ Motorpoint Arena #

01/22 – Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Motorpoint Arena #

01/24 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Birmingham Arena #

01/25 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2 #

01/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #

01/29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle #

01/30 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

02/01 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal #

02/02 – Lyon, FR @ Halle Tony Garnier #

02/04 – Budapest, HU @ Sportarena #

02/06 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

08/02 – Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle #

02/09 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle #

11/02 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum #

02/12 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion #

02/14 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle #

02/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena #

02/17 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena #

02/18 – Dortmund, DE @ Westfalenhalle #

02/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena #

02/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe #

02/22 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena #

02/24 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena #

03/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Knotfest Japan

03/21 – Tokyo, JP @ Knotfest, Japan

03/24 – Singapore @ Singapore Rockfest

03/27 – Jakarta, ID @ Hammersonic Festival

03/29 – Manila, PH @ Amoranto Stadium

05/16 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

08/01 – Wacken, DE @ Wacken Open Air

08/10 – Barcelona, ​​SP @ Knotfest At Sea

08/22 – Milton Keynes, United Kingdom @ Knotfest UK

# with Behemoth

What do you think of the Slipknot setlist so far? Ring below!

Fall out Boy