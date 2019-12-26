Sling TV vs. Hulu: Which live TV streaming service is best for you?

Loading...

So you want to dump cable? With its reputation for high prices and poor customer service, we cannot blame you. But if you still want to watch your favorite cable TV programs & # 39; s, a live streaming service on the internet may be your best choice. Two of the biggest names in that arena are Sling TV from Dish Network and Hulu, the latter offering a live TV streaming service in addition to its on-demand platform.

Although you can watch sports, news and other live TV with both services, they are quite different animals. Hulu Plus Live TV costs more at the basic level but offers more programming in advance. Sling TV, on the other hand, is great for viewers who keep an eye on their wallets, but is a bit trickier when it comes to figuring out what it offers and doesn't offer. So which one is right for you? Here's everything you need to know.

Content

A streaming TV service is not worth a penny if you cannot watch what you want. Fortunately, you can watch many of your favorite channels with both Sling and Hulu Plus Live TV, but they each work a little differently.

Hulu Plus Live TV

Hulu Plus Live TV has only one primary subscription option, which contains almost everything in its catalog. Fortunately that is a lot. Most customers can expect the four major networks – ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC – to be represented through their local branches (although this varies by region), as well as a number of important cable channels such as FX, US and TNT, 24-hour news networks such as CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, and sports channels such as ESPN and Fox Sports 1. The actual line-up varies by location, so if there is one channel that makes or breaks for you, check the Hulu offers for your region before you sign up.

However, Hulu does not have everything. You will also not find many Viacom channels, such as Comedy Central and MTV, or AMC Networks. You can subscribe via Hulu to premium networks such as HBO and Showtime, as well as add-on packages: the Entertainment add-on includes Destination America and the Cooking Channel, while the Español add-on contains a number of Spanish-language channels. The costs for this start at $ 9 and range up to $ 15 per month.

As a bonus you also get access to the standard Hulu service with your subscription. This gives you access to many excellent movies and TV shows, including episodes of broadcast networks broadcast just a day or two earlier, as well as the highly acclaimed original Hulu series such as The maid's story.

Sling TV

Sling TV, on the other hand, offers an à la carte model that allows you to choose which channels you get. For the most part, you only pay for programs that you actually watch, which is a good thing. On the other hand, signing in to Sling TV makes it more complicated and forces you to do a little math when calculating costs.

Sling TV subscriptions start with two basic packages: Orange and Blue. There is some overlap between the two – both Orange and Blue packages come with TNT, CNN and Cartoon Network, for example. Orange also contains features that are owned by Disney, which means that it is more sport-oriented thanks to the three ESPN networks.

Supported channels from Sling TV Orange

Blue, on the other hand, has more entertainment options, including FX, AMC and Comedy Central. At the time of writing, Blue is also the only place where you can find NBC and Fox, assuming they are available in your area. You can also subscribe to Orange and Blue with a discount.

Supported channels from Sling TV Blue

The rest of the Sling TV channels are available through optional add-ons ranging from $ 5 to $ 15 and are usually grouped by themes such as Kids, Comedy, News, and so on. This is where things get tricky. Which add-on package you can get depends on which basic subscription you have. For example, if you subscribe to Sling Orange, the "Sports Extra" package includes ESPNews, ESPN Goal Line, and Loaded ESPN Bases. If you subscribe to Sling Blue, Sports Extra does not have it, but it does have RedZone, NFL Network, NBC Golf and the Olympic channel.

You can also add a few individual channels, such as the wellness-oriented Grokker, for a few extra dollars, as well as premium channels such as Showtime and Cinemax. Note that Sling TV does not currently support HBO subscriptions due to a feud between the parent company, Dish Network and AT&T, nor does it offer you a way to view ABC or CBS.

Prices

Thanks to Sling's à la carte model, it is difficult to make direct price comparisons between Sling and Hulu, but these are the basic principles. Hulu Plus Live TV costs $ 45 per month for about 60 channels, plus everything offered on regular Hulu (the price goes up to $ 51 if you want the commercial-free version of Hulu's on-demand platform). It is pricey but it is a lot of entertainment. The basic packages of Sling, Orange and Blue, each cost $ 30 a month, or $ 45 combined. As mentioned, additional Sling channels and functions bring you back somewhere between $ 5 and $ 25 each, depending on the specific add-on package.

At the time of publication, you can get Sling Orange and Blue for the first month for $ 20 each, or $ 35 together, as part of a temporary promotion (it is not clear how long this promotion will last). Sling often has promotions for new subscribers, such as a free Amazon Fire TV stick with two months prepaid, or a Google Nest Hub when you pay three months in advance.

Additional features such as Hulu & # 39; s Unlimited Screens add-on (more on that below) or Sling's cloud-based DVR will also increase your subscription price, as well as premium channels such as Starz, Showtime and (Hulu only) HBO. Subscriptions to those channels usually cost the same as everywhere else, unless there is a limited offer, so expect to pay $ 15 for HBO, $ 9 for Cinemax and Showtime, etc. Both services also offer a free seven-day trial period.

devices

Both Hulu Plus Live TV and Sling TV work on all standard streaming devices, so if you have a Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Fire tablet, Apple TV, Chromecast stick, a game console or a home PC, chances are high that you are set. However, if your hardware is old, it may not be supported, so it is worth checking both Hulu and Sling compatibility lists before giving any of your money.

If you prefer to use a smart TV to stream media, Sling has a small lead. The standard Hulu app works almost everywhere, but the Live TV option is only available on certain Samsung TVs. Sling, on the other hand, supports both Samsung and LG sets.

In terms of game consoles, both services work great on the Xbox One, while Hulu Plus Live TV also works on the Nintendo Switch. Regular Hulu plays on Sony devices, but neither Hulu Plus Live TV nor Sling TV is available on Sony televisions, Blu-ray players or PlayStation consoles, which is probably an attempt to force customers to subscribe to PlayStation Vue service from Sony (which will soon not be possible). Again, there are many streaming options available, so check the compatibility lists online before choosing a service. It is better than cure.

Extra features

Modern cable companies offer all kinds of extra functions and Hulu Plus Live TV and Sling TV as well.

DVR

As part of your Hulu Plus Live TV subscription, you get access to a cloud-based DVR service, which allows you to record up to 50 hours of your shows and watch them later (which complements Hulu & # 39; s standard on-demand programming, packed with recent series and films). Unlike the DVR offered by PlayStation Vue, Hulu Plus Live TV recordings do not expire. As long as you have storage space, you can save whatever you want, for how long you want. However, with Hulu DVR you cannot, as standard, forward through commercials. To enable that option, you have to pay an extra $ 15 per month, which also gives you another 150 hours of recording space.

From December 2019, Sling TV now includes 10 hours of Cloud DVR free with every subscription, but with $ 5 you get 50 hours of storage (or 100, if you use a Roku device). However, not every show can be recorded, and some do not let you move forward quickly depending on the show.

Number of screens

With a standard Hulu Plus Live TV subscription you can stream programs to two different screens simultaneously. If you want to add more screens, you must subscribe to the $ 15 Unlimited Screens add-on, which allows you to stream to as many machines as you want while at home and to three mobile devices while on the move.

With Sling, the number of simultaneous streams that you get depends on the basic package that you select. Orange subscribers receive only one, while Blue subscribers receive three. This can be frustrating, especially if you pay for both, so you have some channels that cannot be streamed at the same time.

Couple

The interface of Hulu Plus Live TV is very similar to its offer on request. You can search for shows, add your favorites to a list, filter by genre and view your most recently viewed channels, but there is no real schedule. You can see what is currently being broadcast, but if you are trying to figure out what is going on, you have to look elsewhere.

Sling TV has a schedule and it is more streamlined than what you will find on most cable boxes. Sling TV also has an additional feature for sports fans called Game Finder, with which you can easily find upcoming games and competitions and let you know if they are available. It's handy, and you don't actually need a Sling TV subscription to use it – just go to the Game Finder website and give it a try.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a service that gives you everything you can get, it is hard to argue against Hulu Plus Live TV. Not only is Hulu's one-time subscription easier to find, but it also offers you more channels. including all four major broadcast networks, in advance. You also get access to Hulu's regular on-demand service, which is essential for most cutters.

On the other hand, if you have a limited budget and only watch a few specific channels, Sling TV can save you a few dollars. Connect Sling with an HDTV antenna (which should help you get those missing broadcast networks) and Netflix, which you probably subscribe to, and you get a pretty formidable – and cost-effective – entertainment collection.

In the end, both Hulu Plus Live TV and Sling TV are solid live TV services. If you want to cut the cord for good, there is really nothing you can do wrong with it.

