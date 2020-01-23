Slightly more light snow until Thursday evening when the system fails

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Colder air flowed to Siouxland today when the region continued to have areas with light snow and freezing drizzle.

Tonight there will still be light snow (and freeze drizzle early) and wafts of fog as the lows go into the low 20’s.

Any accumulation of snow would be very light (less than half an inch) and the frozen drizzle could be just enough to thin the surrounding streets.

The system that brought us this chaotic weather will move further east, so Friday will look quieter, although we can still see some areas with morning fog and thunderstorms.

Otherwise the afternoon is cloudy with highs in the upper 20s.

A few sunbeams will try to find the way for Saturday as the highs in the top 20s will again be slightly below average.

Sunday gets a bit warmer with highs in the low 30s and expects a similar day on Monday.

The clouds could gather a little more on Tuesday and we can’t rule out a few thunderstorms flying at heights in the lower 30s.

There will be plenty of clouds on both Wednesday and Thursday, and some thunderstorms will be on the forecast again on Thursday, with highs near 30 degrees on both days.