Sleepy start of annual business event

Loading...

Gerry Harvey, founder and executive director of Harvey Norman, said small appliances were a popular choice for shoppers leading up to Christmas, with the category increasing by 15% in some stores last year.

"Anyway, a blender, a juicer, a coffee machine, sales are a little bit higher than I thought."

But one item was completely cleaned off the shelves, said Harvey, the bushfire smoke affecting the country's east coast having spurred the sale of air purifiers.

"I don't know if there are any left in Australia. If there has ever been a great year for air purifiers, I don't remember," he said. -he declares.

Myer had to contend with a wave of disgruntled buyers late in the afternoon after its electronic payment systems went down across the country, customers being forced to withdraw money from nearby vending machines to pay for their products. The company apologized for the inconvenience and said it would increase sales accordingly.

Sydneysiders Navin and Priya Chaudhary arrived in town at 7 a.m. hoping to beat the rush. Within two hours, most of their purchases were completed.

"Only now is it getting more and more crowded," said Navin, Herald around 10am. "It has been busy, but it has nothing to do with Black Friday."

It is hoped that Boxing Day sales will inject $ 2.5 billion into the retail sector.

When the executive director of the Australian Retailers Association, Russell Zimmerman, was on Pitt Street at 5 a.m., he "started to worry" about the quiet start.

"By the time he arrived around 10 a.m., we really started to see the crowd arriving," said Zimmerman, "I think we will have the numbers we have planned – we certainly hope we will."

Randwick residents Nurul Aida, Hanis Fatehah, Dang Anum, Hazrain Arsyad and Faiz Mahmud at the Boxing Day sales. Credit: SMH

Around mid-morning, Leone and Evander Ikinepule could see the volume of guests from their hotel room at Swissotel Sydney. While visiting Australia with their family from Auckland, they decided to join the fray.

"[The crowd] was overwhelming," said Leone, "but not too bad."

Randwick resident Hazrain Arsyad was ready to shop all day for the "annual event".

"We planned what we wanted to buy first, mainly clothes," said Arsyad "but after seeing the sales it was much more difficult to stick to the list."

Although the final figures are not known until the offices are closed, Zimmerman said NSW "is likely to increase by about 3%, perhaps a little less, from last year's sales".

Emma Hayman is an intern reporter at the Sydney Morning Herald

Dominic Powell writes on the retail industry for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Most seen in business

Loading