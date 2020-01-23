Sleeping 20 more minutes a night could help you resist cravings

Only 20 minutes of extra sleep could help you resist unhealthy cravings

You can reduce your sugar intake by a third

Updated: 3:38 am EST on Jan 23, 2020

The link between lack of sleep and weight gain has long been recognized, but a 2018 study suggests that just 20 more minutes in bed could help you resist unhealthy cravings later in the day.

Researchers looked at 42 healthy people who slept between five and seven hours a night – slightly below the recommended amount. Half of the participants started a program that helped them sleep longer, which included avoiding caffeine, establishing a relaxing bedtime routine, and not going to bed too full or hungry while the rest continued. usual sleep schedule (slightly private).

It was found that 86 percent of the group who started the healthy routine before bed managed to increase their sleep time by an average of 21 minutes, and one month in the program had reduced their sugar intake by almost 10 grams. – the equivalent of half a bar of chocolate or half a slice of cake. Their carbohydrate intake has also been reduced.

Dr. Wendy Hall, of the Department of Nutritional Sciences at King’s College London, where the research was carried out, said:

“The fact that the extension of sleep has led to a reduction in the intake of free sugars, that is to say the sugars added to food by manufacturers or in the kitchen at home as well as the sugars in honey , syrups and fruit juices, suggests that a simple lifestyle change can really help people eat a healthier diet. ”

So if you’re trying to lose weight or trying to eat a little healthier in 2020, it’s a good idea to start by looking at your sleep schedule. According to a 2017 report commissioned by Eve Sleep, here are some of the best things you can do when it comes to taking this very important rest:

Stop using your phone 37 minutes before closing your eyes.

Go to bed at 10:39 p.m.

Make sure your room temperature is around 61 degrees.

Put on clean bedding.

Make sure the room is dark.

Make sure your room is tidy.

Wear pajamas.

Read a book – not an e-reader.

Relax on the right side with your legs rolled up.

The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

To discover other ways in which weight is affected by sleep, watch the video above.

