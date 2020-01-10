Loading...

(Photo by: Alex Bemis)

After announcing its first full title in the United States in December, Sleep on it finally announced support for the date series.

The group’s next tour, which will start in late February, will see them joined by Bearings, Between you and me and Never kept.

The tour supports their latest album, Pride and Disaster, released last September.

The VIP packages will include an intimate acoustic performance of three songs, a meeting with a professional photo taken with the group, a signed poster, a laminate and more.

It is the first time that Sleep On It has offered some sort of VIP package, and we have taken into account a lot of comments from all of you. I can’t wait to see familiar faces and new ones too 🥰

You can buy VIPs here: https://t.co/eQ06B62t7g pic.twitter.com/EobrSdEqmq

– Jake Marquis (@jakesonaplane) December 17, 2019

The Pride and Disastour begins in late February. VIP packages are available here and general admission is on sale today.

02/28 – Toronto, ON – Hard Luck Bar

02/29 – Lakewood, OH – The Symposium

03/01 – Detroit, MI – Pike Room

03/03 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall

04/03 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

05/03 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Park Brewery

06/03 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

07/03 – Boston, MA – ONCE Ballroom

08/03 – New York, NY – Knitting factory

10/03 – Orlando, FL – Soundbar

11/03 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

03/13 – Columbus, OH – Big Room Bar

03/14 – Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome

03/16 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

03/19 – Sacramento, California – Holy Diver

03/20 – Berkeley, California – 924 Gilman

03/21 – Anaheim, CA – Chain reaction

03/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Pub Rock

03/24 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

03/25 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co

03/27 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

03/28 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

Are you excited about the support Sleep On It brings to their date tour? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

