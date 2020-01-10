(Photo by: Alex Bemis)
After announcing its first full title in the United States in December, Sleep on it finally announced support for the date series.
The group’s next tour, which will start in late February, will see them joined by Bearings, Between you and me and Never kept.
The tour supports their latest album, Pride and Disaster, released last September.
The VIP packages will include an intimate acoustic performance of three songs, a meeting with a professional photo taken with the group, a signed poster, a laminate and more.
It is the first time that Sleep On It has offered some sort of VIP package, and we have taken into account a lot of comments from all of you. I can’t wait to see familiar faces and new ones too 🥰
The Pride and Disastour begins in late February. VIP packages are available here and general admission is on sale today.
02/28 – Toronto, ON – Hard Luck Bar
02/29 – Lakewood, OH – The Symposium
03/01 – Detroit, MI – Pike Room
03/03 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall
04/03 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
05/03 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Park Brewery
06/03 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry
07/03 – Boston, MA – ONCE Ballroom
08/03 – New York, NY – Knitting factory
10/03 – Orlando, FL – Soundbar
11/03 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
03/13 – Columbus, OH – Big Room Bar
03/14 – Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome
03/16 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
03/19 – Sacramento, California – Holy Diver
03/20 – Berkeley, California – 924 Gilman
03/21 – Anaheim, CA – Chain reaction
03/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Pub Rock
03/24 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
03/25 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co
03/27 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
03/28 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
Are you excited about the support Sleep On It brings to their date tour? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
