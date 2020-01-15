SAN DIEGO – ResMed, a San Diego-based company that sells sleep apnea machines, is paying $ 37.5 million to settle accusations to get bribes to get referrals from customers, federal prosecutors reported Wednesday.

The settlement covers five whistleblower proceedings initiated on behalf of the federal government. The lawsuits say the company has provided free services and equipment to suppliers of medical equipment, sleep laboratories and other health care providers in violation of the Federal False Claims Act.

“Paying any kind of illegal fee to cause referrals from patients undermines the integrity of our country’s health care system,” said Jody Hunt, chief of the US Department of Justice, in a statement. “When a patient receives a prescription for a device to treat a condition, the patient deserves to know that the device has been selected based on quality of care considerations and not on unlawful payments from equipment manufacturers.”

ResMed has not acknowledged any error in the settlement, but agreed to tighten up controls on its prices and sales.

In a statement, the company said it was arranged to avoid “the costs, inconvenience and distraction” of continuing the legal battle.

“We have always acted in good faith with patients and our valued customers, and we do not expect this to affect our relationship with either,” the statement said.

Shares of ResMed ended 40 cents on Wednesday at $ 158.72 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The corresponding press