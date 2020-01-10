Slack versus Microsoft Teams: what is the best chat app?

Loading...

Slack and Microsoft Teams lead the way in a highly competitive software space. Both are intended to bring internal and external employees together for better productivity around the world. Slack ruled this space for a long period, but as soon as Teams stepped up its evolution to compete more directly with Slack – especially for the attention of small businesses – the two communication apps are now more comparable than ever in function and design.

The differences between the two team communication services are difficult to distinguish at a glance, but much is happening below the surface of each. We take a close look at Slack and Teams so that you understand how they differ and which would work best for you.

Messaging options

Both Slack and Microsoft Teams offer reasonably similar discussion threads for messages, including plain text and tagging. Both also support GIFs, although Teams simply offers a more robust way to fully convey your messages. For example, if you want to insert a GIF into your Slack message, you must enter a command such as “/ giphy image name.”

In Teams you will find a toolbar at the bottom that gives access to a library of GIFs and stickers. Click the Stickers button even more to create a custom meme. Slack offers integration with Bitmoji and similar services, but it is not native and easily accessible as seen with Teams.

Regarding the adaptation of the message interface, Slack offers a better variety. You can switch between light and dark themes to change the overall appearance. For a more customized feel, you can switch the sidebar colors between 10 options, such as Dagobah and Nocturne, that complement your overall theme.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s client only switches between three general themes: light, dark and high contrast. There are no specific color options despite the Windows roots of the client.

Price models

Both apps offer freemium models, which is especially attractive for smaller companies that want to save money.

Slack offers unlimited public and private channels, file sharing, 5 GB storage and 10 app integrations. The free plan also locks your visible and searchable message history for 10,000 entries. However, there are no indications that the free Slack subscription limits the number of users who have access to your workspace.

In the meantime, the Teams platform offers unlimited messages, guest access, screen sharing, more than 140 integrated apps and services and 2 GB of storage per individual (10 GB shared). However, it limits your team’s access to 300 registered users. You need an upgrade to add more members.

Both services naturally offer premium packages. Slack’s standard package costs $ 6.67 per person per month when billed annually. It adds unlimited apps, increases storage to 10 GB per member, allows screen sharing and guest access. You also have access to the entire message history.

Do you want more? Slack’s Plus subscription costs $ 12.50 per person per month when it is billed annually. It increases storage to 20 GB per member, in addition to other upgrades. There is also an Enterprise Grid plan that offers 1 TB of storage for each member, although pricing requires a call to the Slack sales department.

Microsoft Teams only offers two premium subscriptions. For $ 5 per user per month, when billed annually, Office 365 Business Essentials keeps the limit of 300 users, but increases storage to 10 GB per license. This plan also adds OneDrive integration, Exchange email hosting, meeting recordings, support from Microsoft and more.

The Office 365 Business Premium package removes user and storage limits and adds even more functions, such as enforced multi-factor authentication. This subscription costs $ 20 per user per month when it is billed annually.

Storage limits

As mentioned earlier, the free Slack model contains 5 GB of file storage for a single team. Paid subscriptions increase the size to 10 GB per user and 20 GB per user respectively. There is also a limit of 10,000 on message history for the free version, which disappears for the paid versions.

The free Microsoft Teams model offers 2 GB of storage per user and 10 GB of total shared storage for a team. Switching to the Essentials plan increases storage to 1 TB for the entire company, while the Premium plan offers unlimited storage. There are no message history limits in Teams.

Integrated apps

Slack’s free mode limits app integrations to 10. This roadblock disappears into paid plans, and here businesses can fully benefit from Slack’s more than 800 app integration capabilities. If you use a different productivity app at work, there is a good chance that it will be compatible with Slack.

Microsoft’s Teams platform has a different approach. It offers unlimited integrations with other apps for all price levels, but only supports around 180 apps. However, Teams has the best integration options with Office 365, as it is designed to work perfectly with the Microsoft suite. This may be the most important consideration for companies that use Office 365.

Web conferences

The free Slack subscription offers unlimited 1-on-1 voice or video calls. However, if you need additional callers in one meeting, you need a paid subscription that supports a maximum of 15 simultaneous callers.

Teams now have much better web conferencing options. At all levels, including the free version, you can hold meetings with speech or video with up to 250 people. Teams also offers the possibility to record meetings (which Slack does not do) and to offer screen sharing (which Slack only has in higher layers). This is a blessing for team-oriented or larger companies where this type of meeting is common.

Helper bots

Both platforms support bots. In Slack, Slackbot is a private chat window for saving links, experimenting with new integrations, and asking general questions to view more information. For example, you can send a private message with Slackbot and ask: “How do I change colors?” It then searches the Help Center and presents links to three related articles.

The free version of Microsoft Teams contains no built-in bots. You will find Microsoft’s WhoBot in the premium models instead. It features a Graph AI that is used to gather more information about specific teams or employees – such as their specialties, managers, departments and more. WhoBot also answers general questions with recommendations from employees for people who need help or put together teams.

That said, both services include built-in “storage” to discover and install additional bots that support Trello, Zoom, Cisco Webex, GitHub, Adobe Creative Cloud, and more.

Platform compatibility

Slack is currently available on these platforms:

You can grab Microsoft Teams for these platforms. What is interesting here is that Microsoft does not even offer a native Windows app, but a traditional desktop client:

You can also use Slack and Microsoft Teams as a web-based app in any modern browser.

Which collaboration app wins?

Both Slack and Microsoft Teams are excellent chat applications for organizations and companies. Ultimately, the choice between the two depends on what you are looking for in a collaboration app. If you need a specific type of app integration, check it again with Slack and Teams to see if they support your app (s).

In general, Slack is a bit more familiar, a bit more “comfortable” as it led the collaboration package for years. It is also an independent application that may work better for a group that is platform independent. For that reason, it is the ideal choice for most companies and teams looking for a reliable collaboration tool.

Microsoft Teams certainly has its place. It is better for larger, more complex companies. If a company is already subscribed to Office 365, connecting to Teams is a great solution in terms of functions and prices. Teams’ more robust video conferences in particular should have a huge attraction for companies with external employees all over the world.

