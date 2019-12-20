Skywalker's rise is used to push malware downloads, which comes as no surprise

Loading...

Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy ends with the new movie release, but trying to get an early copy online may be even more risky than usual. Kaspersky Lab reports that The Rise of Skywalker is the hottest new way to deliver malware to unsuspecting Internet users. This download, which looks too good to be true, is likely.

The Rise of Skywalker is the culmination of Disney's reworking of the Star Wars franchise. The first two films in the trilogy were a blast at the box office, though many fans were disappointed with Disney's approach to the universe. Still, Star Wars is a cultural phenomenon and people want to experience it. Sometimes they want to see the movie so badly that they download files from sketchy corners of the Internet.

According to Kaspersky, 285,103 Star Wars malware attacks were cataloged last year. That's 10 percent more than last year, but malware contains 30 percent less unique files. Malware manufacturers are becoming slow, but they are not giving up.

Kaspersky is interested in the climax of The Rise of Skywalker and has seen a new wave of attacks that are said to offer the film for download. To date, 65 malware campaigns have been identified that use the release of the film. The company found that more than 30 websites and social media counts triggered fake downloads of the film, which were actually just malware. This wave of fake downloads hasn't bitten too many internet users yet, but it's probably just a matter of time.

It's nice to have confirmation that downloading a recently released Star Wars movie is risky, but it's not exactly a surprise. Malware often uses such cultural events to infect people. When Game of Thrones was at its peak of popularity, it was consistently one of the most pirated online media. Some of these downloads have, of course, implanted malware on the target computers.

So if you fancy Star Wars, you should probably go to the theater to see the new movie. Alternatively, just wait for Disney + to come to you after the movie starts.

