Skype for Mac updated with new Zoom-like customized digital backgrounds

One particular of the features that has made Zoom this kind of a well-liked solution for video phone calls not long ago is aid for custom backgrounds. After applying very similar Zoom-like functions before this thirty day period, Skype is now including support for tailor made backgrounds.

As pointed out by Thurrot, Skype has started rolling out a new variation of its app for Mac, Home windows, Linux, and Internet that adds aid for personalized backgrounds. This new functionality joins Skype’s very long-standing support for blurring your qualifications during a video get in touch with.

Skype points out the Zoom-like feature:

This could be anyplace: Want to appear like you are contacting from the beach, or from house? Now you can, with customized backgrounds for your movie phone calls.

Here are the techniques to customise your Skype history even though in a simply call, with Microsoft factors out that landscape pictures do the job finest and that the picture ought to be saved locally on your Mac:

All through a connect with, hover more than the online video button or click the much more menu. Click Opt for track record result. You can Blur the home you’re in now, select an graphic you beforehand additional, or include a new picture to customize your background influence.

The update also tends to make it simpler to share information. “Now you can share documents immediately from your Mac to your Skype contacts, as well,” Skype states in the launch notes.

As Zoom has confronted several safety worries over the past numerous months, Skype has worked swiftly to accommodate the newfound have to have for video conferencing triggered by COVID-19. Before this thirty day period, Skype ditched its accounts and obtain requirements, introducing a new url-centered alternative for cost-free movie calls.

You can get extra specifics on this week’s update to Skype on the Microsoft web-site.

FTC: We use cash flow earning car affiliate inbound links. More.

Verify out 9to5Mac on YouTube for much more Apple news:

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=rCV_pLLNF2A