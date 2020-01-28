Sky Sports Pundit Slates Gerrard About Parkhead antics

Former Celt and Sky Sports expert, Kris Commons has scheduled Ibrox Boss Steven Gerrard for his December Celtic Park celebrations and how stupid he looks for a month from the Parkhead game.

Gerrard grabbed cameras and generally jumped like a man possessed after his team had achieved the result against Celtic. They pretended to have won the competition.

Fast forward until the end of January and they have been boring and slow since the winter break – they managed to beat two substandard performances but their luck fell on Tynecastle because hearts scored all three points.

It is now an advantage for Celtic in the title race where the bhoys take their course. Five points clear: the men of Gerrard have a game in hand.

Commons looks back on the Parkhead celebrations and believes that the Scouser should have kept a lid on it.

“That is an alarming trend and the Gerrard celebrations at the end of the Old Firm game for the new year now look wildly premature.” Told Commons to The daily mail as quoted by SunSport.

“At the end of my career I always tried to prevent that I had a big chance.

“You don’t want to get an egg on your face, so you learn to keep the lid on until you have a trophy.

“From his slip against Chelsea in Anfield a few years ago, Gerrard knows how fine the margins can be in a title race.”

Celtic goes to St Johnstone on Wednesday night knowing they can keep the pressure on the Ibrox side that has to bounce back quickly.