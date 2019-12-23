Sky Sports Pundit Makes Morelos Celtic Park Claim

Loading...

SKY SPORTS Expert Davie Provan has laughed at suggestions about a new and improved Alfredo Morelo when it comes to discipline after the player saw Motherwell red.

The Ibrox forward made a gesture to the home team after scoring, which gave him a second yellow order and hello. Throughout the season, many in the media and the sounds of Ibrox have talked about the player turning a new sheet, but Provan has mocked that suggestion and wonders exactly what Morelos would do if he scored against Celtic.

"A LOT for the improved discipline of Alfredo Morelos." Provan wrote in his Sun Column.

“The unnecessary red card of the Colombian in Fir Park was a kick in the teeth for his manager and teammates.

“Save me the idea that I was reacting to abuse. Stick is part of the game.

"And if Morelos cannot be trusted to control him in Motherwell, what can Steven Gerrard expect if he finally breaks his duck against Celtic next Sunday?"

Since the striker was doing his old tricks in Hampden, try to hurt the Celtic players and get away with it. Amazing that he didn't even receive a yellow in the day.

Morelos has not yet scored against Celtic in more than 12 attempts. The forward has not surpassed the Celtic goalkeepers, even with a penalty and a pair of open networks.

It is something that has gotten into his head and if he had to write down, you imagine that his reaction would not be placid given the amount of stick he has endured in the last two years in the short term,

It's up to t Celtic to make sure we don't find out the answer to that question on 29.