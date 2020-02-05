Sky Sports Celtic Row Newest

Sky Sports seems to be increasingly distancing itself from the subtitles in the Alfredo Morelos interview that contained sinister inaccuracies.

The Sky Sports video that has since been removed from all social media platforms and their website suggests that Morelos accused Celtic fans of racist behavior.

The Colombian never said anything about Celtic in this way, but the subtitles clearly suggested that this was the intention of the Ibrox striker.

The very clear and concise statement from Celtic has asked for clarity and Sky to investigate who was responsible for the translation and why no checks were made before it was thrown away on social media. Given the seriousness of the accusation, you would think that things should have been properly checked.

A SkySports spokesperson told RecordSport: “We are aware of concerns about the content of the interview with Alfredo Morelos, while we check whether we have removed the material from all our platforms.”

Someone must be responsible for this and action must be taken. This type of media fans report the fire of hate. Alfredo Morelos actually tries to be diplomatic and speaks well in the lawfully transcribed article.

Is it idiocy or something sinister?