Sky Racing, Seven enjoy racing rankings raise

Even Crocmedia’s new pop-up station SENTrack, dedicated to the 3 racing codes, has obtained a “wonderful” reaction and chief govt Craig Hutchison is preparing to announce a rollout of SENTrack “additional broadly all-around the state”.

Sky’s figures, on the other hand, do not reflect the closure of pubs and TAB retailers which have appreciably impacted Racing Victoria’s wagering income and Tabcorp’s revenue.

Tabcorp’s revenue from Australia’s pub community has also been minimized to zero soon after it suspended the payment of appropriate costs owed to it from venues below Sky Racing and TAB.

Although TAB and Racing Victoria’s wagering revenue has been strike tough due to the pressured closure of pubs and TAB stores, on-line bookmakers are experiencing turnover quantities in the vicinity of the 2018 spring carnival.

Seven is not predicted to broadcast Victorian and South Australian racing on its mainstream station about the winter season as notice turns to team 1 racing at Morphettville up coming thirty day period, even with Racing Victoria’s want to capitalise on racing being the only stay sport in the place.

Racing in the two states will continue on to be demonstrated on Racing.com’s absolutely free-to-air channel, which 7 West Media is a 50 for each cent stakeholder in, as very well as Sky 1’s wall-to-wall broadcast.

Racing.com chief executive Andrew Catterall reported the station’s position in the racing media landscape has been justified by means of the pandemic.

“Our main mission on behalf of Victorian racing has been bolstered,” he said.

“Getting in a position to showcase your racing to a nationwide audience, yr spherical, throughout a devoted totally free-to-air and pay Tv channel, the wall-to-wall services and several streaming platforms has been confirmed to be the ideal design to grow engagement and wagering.

“This has tested to be significantly genuine for the duration of COVID as pubs and clubs have regrettably been shut.”

Catterall claimed South Australian coverage would be boosted about the Could carnival, which will be headlined by group 1 races these as the Robert Sangster Stakes on Could 2 and The Goodwood on May well 16.

Meanwhile, negotiations for Racing Queensland’s media rights, which finish in June, continue to be ongoing. Neither Catterall nor Sky Racing would remark on the negotiations.

