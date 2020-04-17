Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee broadcasts her show In This Together

When you live in lock, you can feel as if every new day has brought with it a fresh amount of bad news. The only way to connect with the outside world through an extraordinary press conference and gloomy news is becoming increasingly difficult in these turbulent times.

For Sarah-Jane Mee, who many recognize from her Sky News afternoon show, a few uplifting stories from the communities that came together to support each other began to offer solace in isolation. “Right now, looking at the news, you can feel really arrogant in the middle of the crisis, but all that has kept me going is all good news,” he says. “The more you look for them, the more they are and they really gave me a lot of hope and encouragement.”

These stories are inspired by #InThisTogether – Sarah-Jane’s hosted new Sky News podcast, which focuses exclusively on positive news from across the UK and beyond. “There’s a greater sense of community than ever before – it should be celebrated and it should get the coverage it deserves.”

The host will be joined by several celebrity guests, including Queen Brian May and singer Fleur East to discuss their efforts to lift the mood of the people and highlight the main inspiring stories of the week. Both musicians have released charity singles to support the mental health charity MIND in Brian’s case, while Fleur raises money for the NHS.

Sarah-Jane also hears from ordinary people who do extraordinary things, such as Captain Tom Moore. The 99-year-old veteran has raised more than £ 18 million for the NHS after promising to do 100 laps in his garden before he turns 100 at the end of April. “I think he should be a knight now and it is said that he will win the sports personality of the year,” Sarah-Jane said, referring to the captain’s story as one of her favorite good news at the close. “He wanted to do a little in his garden, and the people have taken him to their hearts.”

Maintaining a positive outlook in these uncertain times cannot be more important for Sarah-Jane, who is six months pregnant with her first child and therefore belongs to the category of people considered the most dangerous for the coronavirus. “I found it a little shocking at first, but again, it was just trying to blend into a positive mindset, so I’m trying to find good things and look for good news.”

Which also encourages presenters to have a “brilliant” sense of community throughout the pandemic. “There are things I never take for granted, and I think one of the positive things about it is that we come out as better people,” he says. “I’m going to have my baby at the end of June, so when we get out of it, hopefully my baby will come to a better world.”

Like many social distances across the country, a Sky presenter works from home – but telecommuting isn’t very easy when your job involves giving a live broadcast. “It’s a challenge, because what’s usually five or six men is just me. I am not only a broadcaster, but also a camera operator, sound engineer, hair and make-up artist, floor manager, lighting. Despite the fact that he juggles several producer roles at the exhibition, while his stepson also studied at home, he has so far “crossed his fingers” every time on the air.

After a day of covering Covid-19, rising death rates and shortages of PPE, Sarah-Jane certainly intends to use common sense on her social media to prevent the “#coronavirus rabbit hole” from falling, even though she finds few pieces of good news on social media. “It’s something I decided I wanted to look for, and it really helped my mental health – that’s where the idea for this podcast came from.”

Sarah-Jane hopes that #InThisTogether will be the highlight of the people’s days, reminding them that the sacrifices made at home make a positive difference. “People need to know that there is a fire at the end of the tunnel and we have to move on,” she says. “It will end one day and we must continue to look for the good from all the bad.”

If you have a story you want to share, email Choudhry, Sabah (producer) sabah.choudhry2@sky.uk or use @SkySarahJane on social media using the hash mark #InThisTogether.

#InThisTogether first part will be released on Friday, April 17 and will be available wherever you receive your podcasts.