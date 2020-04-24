SKP pays full attention to the well-being of athletes

Pilipino’s Samahang Kickboxing (SKP) has lost many opportunities to send its athletes to tournaments abroad, but that is the least of the management’s concerns.

“Currently, the NSA (National Sports Association) is practically paralyzed by a health crisis,” Secretary-General Wharton Khan told Inquirer on Friday.

“But the biggest concern right now is providing all kinds of support to our athletes,” he added.

Khan said the benefits for this month have already been approved by the Philippine Sports Commission, but he knows that a stable financial source is just one of many necessities that people need to travel indefinitely.

“Like most athletes, we’ve created an online channel to check on each other,” Chan said.

Khan said SKP, in close collaboration with his coaches, maintains constant contact with his athletes – Jerry Olsim, Gina Iniong, Renalyn Dacquel, Jomar Balangui and Karol Maguide.

“We can absorb even delays of a year if it means no one will get sick,” he added.

Before stopping at COVID-19 for ground sports, SKP waited for a promising year after the commendable performances at the Southeast Asian Games last year.

Our athletes are expected to compete in Austria this month. “We also had to hold the Singapore Open by the end of June, and the Koreans will meet in October,” Chan said.

“We were also preparing for the monthly meetings,” he added. “But even if they undo the closure of the community, I doubt we can hold big rallies.”

The Philippine Olympic Committee recognized the SKP only in 2018. In December, however, the country’s athletes managed to collect six medals at the SEA Games to finish second in Vietnam.

