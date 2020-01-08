Skoda Vision In Concept preview in official sketches before the start of February

Loading...

After giving an overview of the Vision In Concept just before the winter holidays, Skoda has now teased the exterior design with some official sketches.

Unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi, which takes place from February 5 to 12, the show car presents a compact crossover for the Indian market, which should be launched later this year with the VW group’s MQB A0 platform under his skin.

As for style, the renderings depict it with the iconic Skoda grille, flanked by two front headlights that are positioned above the side air intakes. Below, we see the aluminum apron, while the muscular hood contributes to the look. Vision In Sports fender flaps, retractable door handles, roof racks, unique light signature on the back, illuminated “Skoda” lettering between the rear lights and an aluminum diffuser that copies the style of the apron before. The plastic coating and oversized wheels complete the design.

The youthful exterior styling elements are joined by a lively cabin, with a multi-layer dashboard and orange accents all around. The 4.26-meter (167.7-inch) long study includes a large-screen infotainment system, digital instrument dials, a multifunctional three-spoke steering wheel and a tiny gear selector.

Although the number of buttons has been reduced for artistic purposes, additional switches could be added to the final production version – which we do not expect will be as dynamic as Vision In.