Skoda Kamiq and Scala Monte Carlo are coming to the UK this spring

Skoda is equipping its British models Scala and Kamiq in Monte Carlo versions and offers sporty design elements with glossy black details and lots of extras on board.

Prices range from £ 23.305 ($ 30,300) for the 1.0 TSI 115 HP Kamiq Monte Carlo to £ 25,955 ($ 33,750) for the 1.5 TSI 150 HP DSG model, while the price for the Scala Monte Carlo ranges between £ 22,680 ($ 29,500 ) and £ 25,350 ($ 33,000) is).

The order books for both models are now open. The first deliveries are expected in spring.

The Kamiq Monte Carlo is equipped as standard with sports seats, a sports steering wheel and aluminum pedals. Passengers can also enjoy ambient lighting, a black headlining, and door sills with Kamiq lettering. The model is equipped with the Skoda Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster and an Amundsen infotainment system with a 9.2-inch display and gesture control.

Related: Skoda Scala and Kamiq now have Wireless SmartLink Tech

The engine options include a 1.0-hp unit with 115 hp and a 1.5-hp unit with 150 hp, both petrol-powered and available with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

The Scala Monte Carlo comes with full LED headlights and taillights, a sporty front bumper, an extended tailgate, a panoramic sunroof and black trim around the radiator grille, matching the black 18-inch Vega alloys, the black rear diffuser spoiler and black lettering over the tailgate.

The flagship among the Scala models features sports seats, a sports steering wheel, the same 9.2-inch Amundsen infotainment system as the Kamiq, a virtual cockpit, the same ambient lighting, a black headlining and a leather bag with red stitching.

On the front of the engine, the two models share the same available petrol units, a 115-hp three-cylinder and a 150-hp 1.5-liter four-cylinder, which are matted with either manual or DSG dual clutch transmissions.

PHOTO GALLERY

more pictures…