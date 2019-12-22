Skipper says Alive has `` a 33% change '' to go immediately to Sydney to Hobart 2019

Loading...

Alive’s biggest rival winner this year is Ichi Ban, who won the 2017 Tattersall Cup. Hine gave his boat a 33% chance of his boat winning this year. "One in three is not bad," he said. "If I were a bettor, I would put my money on us."

After watching Wild Oats XI hurry to repair their ship after "catastrophic" cabbage racing damage, Hine said his biggest concern was that something was wrong at the eleventh hour.

With all the preparations in order, Hine is adamant: the winner of the combination will depend on the weather conditions.

Wild Oats XI was damaged after plowing a wave at high speed. The mast failed in compression, causing the deck to break as well as the rigging, for fear that the yacht would sink.

"We are still worried," said Hine. "Our boat is fairly technically advanced in that it has a tilting keel and hydraulic winches which must all work, otherwise the boat will go nowhere. So this part is always scary."

Hine's crew has undergone an overhaul since last year, with four new crew members added.

"Originally we were probably sailing with poorer crew choices. I'm not saying that all people were bad choices but in the leadership games we probably made mistakes", a he declared. "We have rectified that."

"The boat has never been so fast, the work of the crew has never been so good, we have made developments in our sails, so in theory everything you have to do it now is the right weather, "he said. "It is a boat well suited to this particular race."

Hein thinks Alive is the ultimate story of the outsiders.

"I think differently that we are outsiders, I always felt that," he said. "We tend to be put on hold. We work so hard as a team to get the job done."

