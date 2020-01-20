Skimming devices for stealing credit card information at several gas stations in Nebraska

Shutterstock

CASPER, Wyo. – A total of four skimmers were installed at the petrol stations in Norfolk, Nebraska.

“Skimming devices are designed to steal your credit card information when you pay with a credit card at the pump,” said the Norfolk Police Division on January 20th, 17th or Saturday, 18th. “

“If you’ve used a credit card to buy petrol at a petrol station in Norfolk since then, please check your bank statements for suspicious activity.”

Article below …

Police say they are investigating gas stations and looking for a suspect.

“The suspect is described as a Hispanic man driving a beige SUV,” added the Norfolk police. “There is a second passenger in the car with the suspicious, currently unknown description. We are working on the video and will publish a photo as soon as possible. “

The devices were located at Casey’s West, HyVee West and Louie’s Liquor in Norfolk.

“Norfolk PD is in contact with all petrol stations in Norfolk to inform them of this information. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Norfolk Police Division at 402-644-8700. “