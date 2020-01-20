Skillet Curling: Southern Sizzle heats up winter sports

(WRCB / NBC News) – Skillet Curling has returned to Chattanooga, Tennessee’s “Ice on the Landing”.

The sport, which was described as an innovative mix of Bavarian curling, bocce and cornhole, was premiered last year and continued the tradition of Scottish curling from the south.

“We happened to be at an event at the lodge facility and thought there were a lot of hard things going on here,” said League Commissioner Tom Montague. “I wonder if they couldn’t make us throw a few pans around and curl up with it. So that’s how it happened.”

The word has gotten around that you could recruit five of your friends or neighbors to stand on the ice and throw an iron pan at a target.

“There were a number of teams that came out last year because they heard that there was curling and they were ready to spin,” Montague recalls. “I would say that maybe they were disappointed that what they saw had nothing to do with it, but the truth is that they had a good time and wanted to be part of it again this year.”

