Skier dies at the Alta resort

HIGH SKI AREA – A 37-year-old man died Thursday in Alta Ski Area, police said, the second death at a ski resort in Utah this week.

The first lifeguards were called to a medical emergency in the "Sunspot" area of ​​the complex just after 2:30 p.m., according to Alta Town Marshal. Skiers found the unconscious and insensitive man in the deep snow near a tree.

After the witnesses who found the man and the High Ski Patrol saved lives, the man was taken to the Alta Medical Clinic where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are working with the coroner to determine the cause of death, but at this point the man's death appears to be accidental, said Marshal de Alta. Police said they have no reason to believe anyone else is involved.

Officials are in the process of notifying family members and have not yet revealed the man's name.

It was the second death at a ski resort in Utah this week, after the death of Charles "Charlie" Noxon, 20, of Los Angeles.