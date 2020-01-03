Sketchy Pixel 4a rumor details possible blue color

Loading...

The Pixel line-up from Google usually leaks in large quantities before launch, but the upcoming Pixel 4a is relatively silent so far outside of a few leaks and rumors. Today a new rumor has come out to reveal two details about the Pixel 4a, including the color, but it is important to take it with a huge grain of salt.

YouTuber Dave2D has posted a video today about some details he has received regarding the Pixel 4a. This & # 39; juice & # 39; as he calls it, should in no way be considered a fact. Dave2D not only has no track record for such leaks, but he also does not specify any sources. As we will discuss further below, this source goes completely against our own sources, so we cannot trust this very vague rumor.

Lee explains that Pixel 4a has a 5.81-inch screen that matches recent CAD-based device leaks. He also mentions that the Pixel 4a has a plastic unibody design and a fingerprint sensor on the back, but wireless charging is not possible.

In the video, Lee also describes a new color variant for the Pixel 4a. Apparently the device comes in three colors. The white model would be a fairly traditional option with a white case and a "coral" on / off button, but the black model would take on a green on / off button. The most interesting is that the Pixel 4a is an & # 39; arctic blue & # 39; has color with a & # 39; hot pink & # 39; on off switch.

The bulk of this rumor, however, is that Pixel 4a does not come in an "XL" format, but we would not trust that.

This would not only be unprecedented for a Pixel smartphone, but our own sources have already implied that will be a Pixel 4a XL that will be priced slightly higher than the Pixel 3a XL, perhaps around $ 499. This information was shared last month in an episode of Alphabet Scoop.

The only evidence that a Pixel 4a could drop the XL model is that we still have to find a potential code name for that device. There is currently only one code name, & # 39; Needlefish & # 39 ;, excellent, but we do not know that it is related to 4a. At the moment we cannot trust this rumor that a 4a XL is not coming on the market.

