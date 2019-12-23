Skeletal human remains discovered in Joshua Tree National Park – The Reporter

Loading...

JOSHUA TREE – Authorities located skeletal human remains in a remote area of ​​Joshua Tree National Park on Friday, December 20.

An outside agency analyzed the photos taken there last summer and contacted the National Park Service on Thursday, December 19, after finding evidence of the highly decomposed body, NPS officials said in a press release.

The remains were discovered by the rangers the next day in a remote, rocky and steep place that is isolated from any trail in the Fortynine Palms Oasis park area. That area is southwest of the Oasis Visitor Center and the city of Twentynine Palms.

The remains appeared to have been in that place for a prolonged period of time, and there were no obvious signs of foul play in the area, NPS officials said. Personal belongings were also found nearby, but those items did not immediately reveal who that person was or how he died.

Researchers with NPS and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department were investigating the discovery.

It was not immediately known if the discovery could be related to the disappearance in 2018 of Canadian hiker Paul Miller, who was believed to be hiking in the Fortynine Palms Oasis area.

On 7/13/18, Paul and Stephanie Miller were finishing their trip to @JoshuaTreeNPS and were about to return to Ontario. Paul decided to do the last quick hike but never returned. Despite extensive searches, no trace of Paul was found. https://t.co/dq9tB9REoc

– The Vanished Podcast (@thevanishedpod) November 4, 2019