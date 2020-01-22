Skateway ready for stretch to Carleton University on Wednesday

The Rideau Canal Skateway is open for the 50th season Saturday, January 18, 2020. Ashley Fraser / Postmedia

Ashley Fraser / Postmedia

Another seven-kilometer stretch of the Rideau Canal is planned for skaters on Wednesday morning.

Crews from the National Capital Commission have used below average temperatures for a few days to fully cover the ice surface between Somerset Street and the library stairs at Carleton University.

The NCC marked the start of the 50th season of the skateway on Saturday by opening the 2.3-kilometer section of the channel between Bank Street and the Pretoria stairs.

Long-range forecasts are not ideal for ice quality, with forecast heights of zero for the next five days. Nevertheless, temperatures are expected to fall between minus 4 and minus 6 at night, meaning that NCC crews must prevent the ice conditions from deteriorating.

