Skagen Falster 3 brings 1 GB of RAM, speaker and more

Google’s Wear OS is still in a difficult place, but it got a lot better in the second half of 2019 thanks to spec-bumps on almost every released smartwatch. Today, Fossil makes its debut at CES 2020 with the Skagen Falster 3, an improved version of one of our favorite Wear OS watches with more RAM and a better chip.

As with the rest of the Fossil Gen 5 collection, Skagen Falster 3 has a few major upgrades. Most importantly, the Snapdragon Wear contains 3100 chipset and 1 GB of RAM. As has been shown with earlier models, this gives the performance a huge boost, making Wear OS much more useful.

In addition, the Falster 3 also adds a speaker for answers from Google Assistant and adds Fossil’s handy battery saving modes. It does that too, while maintaining a comparable slim housing of 42 mm (up to 41 mm), which is 3ATM water resistant. As you would expect, the watch also includes NFC for Google Pay, heart rate measurement, GPS and fast charging is also on board with the same ring charger of the latest generation.

With Skagen Falster 3 there is also a new partnership in play. Skagen cooperates with X by KYGO, a lifestyle brand of the DJ / songwriter. The Falster 3 has an exclusive dial by X by KYGO and there will be a special variant of the watch this spring.

The Falster 3 is now available for purchase directly in certain markets at Skagen. Prices for the watch are $ 295 and it will be available at other retailers in the near future.

