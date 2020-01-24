SK Seniors Fitness Association 55+ Games and Global Citizens Award | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Collect at the heart of seniors

SSFA 55+ Games organized by Prince Albert from 16-18 June

The Saskatchewan Senior Fitness Association has awarded the city of Prince Albert their 2020 Provincial Games from June 16-18.

16 activities are being challenged, starting with curling at the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Center from 9-11 March.

The host committee is looking for event coordinators for the following events:

• Scrabble

• Poetry and storytelling

• Cribbage

Interested parties should contact Felix Casavant via casavant@sasktel.net.

Global Citizens Award

We have just been informed by the Saskatchewan Council for International Cooperation that the undersigned and his wife Hannelore have been nominated and received a GLOBAL CITIZEN AWARD in Saskatchewan province for their past and ongoing work in the world, especially Peru, India, South Sudan and Uganda ..

It is specifically given to Saskatchewan people who make outstanding contributions to global cooperation, peace and justice. More information can be obtained with Denise MacDonald, Outreach coordinator for SCIC in Regina at 306-757-4669.

The award ceremony will take place at The Heart of Seniors Gathering after their regular Sunday service on 2 February 2020 at 3.15 p.m. February 2 is the first day of the International Development Week in Canada. A nice lunch is served. Address: 80 – 10th Street East, Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.

RSVP before January 31, 2020. We need to know the figures for the caterers.