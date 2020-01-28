Sixth album details from Jonas Brothers

Image source: Getty / Steven Ferdman

Get ready, because another Jonas Brothers album is coming! After reunification and releasing their Happiness begins last year the brothers already started teasing a new project for 2020. After the release of their single “What a Man Gotta Do”, Kevin, Joe and Nick came out on the Grammy’s stage on Sunday for a brand new song with the title “Five more minutes.” As if that wasn’t exciting enough, the brothers finally revealed that the new songs are part of an ‘upcoming album’. Shortly thereafter, their website made the mysterious album available for pre-order.

Although they have not revealed more details about the album, except that it should fall somewhere this year, fans have already started theorizing. In a TikTok video from January 13, Joe Jonas can see “522” coming into a vending machine while humming the melody “What a Man Gotta Do”, making fans believe the album will be released on Friday, May 22. .

In addition, in their recent YouTube video, the brothers signed off by saying, “Let’s go. Let’s go,” which, according to some, might be the actual title of the album. The Jonas Brothers had a song in 2011 called “Let’s Go”. The number would be on their number V album, but it was never released when they parted the following year. Maybe the new album is a collection of previously unreleased songs and some new ones? It could also explain why unreleased tracks such as “Sandbox” will no longer appear on the vinyl version of V. Maybe they are planning to put it on a brand new album? Anyway, we are excited for more Jonas Brothers music!