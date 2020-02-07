Six women of color stop Warren’s Nevada campaign with a ‘toxic’ environment

Six women in color who worked for the Elizabeth Warren presidential campaign in Nevada have left since November, according to a Politico report. The women said they stopped because they felt they were there when tokens were “routinely silenced” and sidelined.

Field organizer Megan Lewis explained to Politico why she stopped. “In the time that I was working for Warren at Nevada, there was definitely something wrong with the culture. I filed a complaint with HR, but the follow-up I received made me feel like I needed to make myself smaller or change who I should fit into the office culture, “she said.

“I felt a problem – as if I were literally bringing color into the room, but not the knowledge and voice that goes with it,” another former employee who wanted to remain anonymous told Politico and added: ” We were all routinely silenced and given no meaningful opportunity to campaign. Complaints, comments, advice and grievances were chased with a severe headache and progressive buzzwords, but not much else. “

In addition to being personally marginalized, the women said the campaign did not give priority to getting campaign literature in Spanish, hiring fluent Spanish organizers, or organizing events in Spanish, which they say accessibility to the Latino community.

Warren responded to the women and told the Boston WBTS: “So I just heard this and I believe that the women who have spoken and believe them unambiguously and I offer my personal apologies. I think it’s important to try to build an organization that is diverse, inclusive and open and that can put everyone back to work every day. But I acknowledge that the legacy of racism and repression permeates everything we do in this country and so for me this is about taking personal responsibility, what I do, and determined to be accountable in this organization and to keep doing better every day.”

Lewis responded to Warren’s apology and said, “I think it’s a great response. I appreciate her apologies. I love Elizabeth Warren and I’m more excited than ever to be a caucus for her.”

Historically, political campaigns have been heavily white and masculine, and as campaign staff have become increasingly diverse, some candidates have difficulty creating an inclusive environment. After the 2016 campaign, women who worked for the Bernie Sanders campaign accused him of paying female campaign workers less than their male colleagues, and some of them said they were sexually harassed by male staff. And during this cycle, candidates from Pete Buttigieg’s campaign campaign complained that it was not an inclusive workplace, and some Latino and Latina employees said they were asked to translate campaign material into Spanish, although they did not speak the language.