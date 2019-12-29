Six vehicles destroyed in a "suspicious" fire overnight at a dealership

Loading...

WEST VALLEY CITY – A suspicious fire early in the morning at a car dealership destroyed six vehicles believed to belong to customers, firefighters said.

Around 4 a.m., teams responded to the fire at a Chevy dealership near 3500 S. 4000 West in West Valley City, said West Valley Fire Battalion Chief Bridger Williams.

He described the fire as suspicious due to freezing temperatures during the night and time, which was long after business hours.

The six vehicles burned in the fire were considered losses.

"They were skeletons," Williams said.

The fire was lit in an area of ​​the business reserved for the cars of customers receiving service, Williams said.

Nobody was hurt.

Until Sunday afternoon, no suspects were found and the fire was still under investigation.