Six super useful travel tools

The technical accessories that you must include in your travel bag

Ed Bott shares his checklist with the gadgets you need to stay powerful, productive and entertained on the go. Read more: https://zd.net/2DkOTM5

You can’t take everything with you when you travel (well, you can try it, but after a few days every extra one feels like a pound – you are warned), so it makes sense to take things that are going to be really handy.

Here are six that I put in my luggage that turned out to be super handy and really deserved their place in my luggage.

Handy travel tools

SIM tray tool

If you are going to change SIM cards in your smartphone or tablet, you need a SIM drawer tool to remove the SIM drawer. Of course you can use a straightened paper clip, but try to find one when you need one.

I bought a kit with a SIM drawer tool, a SIM adapter to convert nano SIMs to other formats, and storage spaces to keep spare SIM cards safe. The entire set only cost a few dollars and was well worth the cost.

I also added a small piece of sanding board, which was handy for sanding any rough edges on SIM cards.

Good earplugs

An absolute must, especially when sharing space with others in public transport or in cafes.

My current favorites are the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro earbuds. Great battery life (up to 32 hours in total – 8 hours per charge), the care can be charged with a Qi wireless charger and they are so comfortable that I can wear them for hours.

Decent travel adapter

Don’t get cheap. They break. They do not fit well in the sockets and a malfunction can leave you high and dry. Which you buy depends on your location and where you are traveling, so I recommend doing some research and reading reviews (here is one that I recommend).

It is worth remembering that most chargers work happily at all voltages, from 100 volts to 250 volts (it must be printed on your charger), so you only need an adapter to fit the charger into the wall socket.

Watertight bag

Because backpacks and luggage are not waterproof, it is a great idea to have a waterproof bag in which you can throw things – gadgets and papers and the like – that do not like water.

A simple plastic bag is enough, but you can buy something tailor-made to do the job (I found this handy in Rome, Italy, where the rain was heavier than I have ever seen).

Document bag

While digital tickets are now becoming one thing, traveling for now still revolves around paperwork and documents. I found it handy to have a travel bag to keep everything safe and together.

I used a Maxpedition Travel Pouch Deluxe, which is probably overkill, but did the job well and allowed me to stay organized (or at least as organized as I can be).

Swiss Army knife

Although this is at airports and so no, I found it useful to have a Swiss army knife in my luggage. The knife, the scissors, the corkscrew, the screwdriver and the can opener all saw well.

There are dozens of Swiss pocket knives, so many to choose from, and the basic models (such as the Spartan) are reasonably priced.

I suggest that you stay away from counterfeits that are of poor quality and frustrating to use.